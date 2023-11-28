What is Operation Zindagi? Know All Findings on Uttarakhand Tunnel Collapse

On November 12, 2023, a tragic incident unfolded in the Uttarkashi district of Uttarakhand, India, as a portion of the Silkyara Bend - Barkot tunnel, under construction, collapsed, trapping 41 workers inside. The collapse occurred at around 5:30 AM IST, sending shockwaves through the nation and igniting a massive rescue operation called ‘Operation Zindagi’. The workers have been trapped under the collapsed tunnel for 17 days now. Meanwhile, the Uttarakhand government has also constituted a six-member expert committee to investigate the cause of the tunnel collapse. #WATCH | Uttarkashi (Uttarakhand) tunnel rescue | Visuals from the Silkyara tunnel where the operation to rescue 41 workers is ongoing.



Manual drilling is going on inside the rescue tunnel and auger machine is being used for pushing the pipe. As per the last update, about 2… pic.twitter.com/26hw32fChI

— ANI (@ANI) November 28, 2023 The Silkyara Bend-Barkot tunnel, a crucial component of the Char Dham all-weather road project, was being constructed by Navayuga Engineering Construction Limited (NECL). This tunnel, located at the Yamunotri end of National Highway 134, aimed to provide a shorter and more accessible route to one of Hinduism's revered pilgrimage sites. With a planned length of 4.5 kilometres, the tunnel was expected to reduce travel time significantly, enhancing connectivity and pilgrimage experiences.

What is Operation Zindagi? Image: ANI

Operation Zindagi is a massive rescue operation launched by the state government to save 41 workers trapped for 17 days now in the Silkyara Bend - Barkot tunnel collapse in Uttarakhand, India. The operation has deployed two tunnel-boring machines. Three lifelines were drilled during the operation to sustain the trapped workers amidst the Uttarakhand tunnel collapse: an oxygen pipe, a dry food pipe, and a wider pipe for hot meals and camera insertion.

#WATCH | Uttarkashi (Uttarakhand) tunnel rescue | SJVN begins vertical drilling work on the top of the tunnel. As a second option, vertical drilling work was started from the hill above the tunnel: SJVN pic.twitter.com/szv5xxxQSn — ANI (@ANI) November 26, 2023