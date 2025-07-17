What is PAN PAN PAN Call in Aviation? Check Difference B/w PAN PAN PAN And MayDay MayDay MayDay

What is PAN PAN PAN Meaning: What would you do if your boat engine suddenly stopped in the middle of the sea, but no one was hurt and the boat wasn't sinking? You'd need help, but not emergency rescue. In such cases, you wouldn't shout "Mayday". Instead, you'd use a different call: "Pan Pan, Pan Pan, Pan Pan."
This is a special radio call used when there's an urgent situation, but it's not life-threatening. It indicates to others that you require assistance, but it's not a full-blown emergency.
"Pan Pan" is repeated three times to emphasise its clarity and official status. It's used by ships, planes, and other vehicles to alert nearby stations or crews.
In this article, we'll explore what "Pan Pan" means, how it's different from "Mayday", when to use it, and why it matters. Understanding these calls can help save lives and avoid confusion during critical moments.
What is the Meaning of 'PAN PAN PAN'?
Every traveller who tours by air wants a safe journey. Most of these journeys are safe and sound; however, there's a 1% chance that unforeseen conditions may arise, requiring the pilots to declare an emergency during flight.
Pilots and cabin crew are trained to handle almost any type of emergency. From turbulence training and water landings to medical emergencies, the flight crew is prepared for nearly anything.
So, you must have heard of 'MayDay Call', but do you know what a 'PAN PAN PAN Call' is? "PAN PAN PAN" is an urgent signal used in radio communication. It indicates that someone needs help, but the situation is not life-threatening.
For example, a boat might use "PAN PAN" if it has engine trouble but is not sinking. Another instance could be an aircraft reporting a minor medical issue on board. In both cases, the situation is serious but not immediately dangerous.
Meaning of 'PAN PAN PAN'
- "PAN PAN" is an international urgency signal.
- It is used when there is a need for assistance, but the situation does not pose an immediate threat to life or safety.
- The term is repeated three times for clarity.
When to Use 'PAN PAN'
- Use "PAN PAN" when:
- A vessel has broken down and needs a tow.
- Someone on board is ill but not in critical condition.
- There is significant structural damage to a vehicle.
How to Make a 'PAN PAN' Call
- Start with "PAN PAN" repeated three times.
- State the name of the vessel or aircraft three times.
- Provide the call sign and MMSI number.
- Repeat "PAN PAN" once.
- Give your position in latitude and longitude or compass bearings.
Examples of 'PAN PAN' Usage
- A fishing vessel might say: "PAN PAN, PAN PAN, PAN PAN. This is the fishing vessel LL307 Early Dawn. My position is 50°46'N, 005°17'W. I have a crewman who has passed out and needs medical advice."
- An aircraft could report: "PAN PAN, PAN PAN, PAN PAN. This is Flight 123. We have a passenger with a medical issue. We require assistance upon landing."
What is the Difference Between PAN PAN PAN and MAYDAY MAYDAY MAYDAY Calls?
|Feature
|PAN PAN PAN
|MAYDAY MAYDAY MAYDAY
|Definition
|Urgency signal for non-life-threatening situations
|Distress signal for life-threatening emergencies
|Situation
|Serious but not immediate danger
|Immediate danger to life or safety
|Examples of Use
|Engine failure, minor medical issues
|Sinking ship, fire on board, severe medical emergency
|Response Required
|Assistance needed, but not urgent
|Immediate help required
|Frequency of Use
|Used less frequently
|Used in critical situations
|Communication Style
|"PAN PAN" repeated three times
|"MAYDAY" repeated three times
|Priority Level
|High, but lower than MAYDAY
|Highest priority in emergency response
|Follow-Up Information
|Location, nature of the problem
|Location, nature of the emergency
|Example Call
|"PAN PAN, PAN PAN, PAN PAN. This is vessel XYZ. I have engine trouble."
|"MAYDAY, MAYDAY, MAYDAY. This is vessel ABC. We are sinking!"
