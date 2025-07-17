What is PAN PAN PAN Call in Aviation? Check Difference B/w PAN PAN PAN And MayDay MayDay MayDay

What is PAN PAN PAN Meaning: What would you do if your boat engine suddenly stopped in the middle of the sea, but no one was hurt and the boat wasn't sinking? You'd need help, but not emergency rescue. In such cases, you wouldn't shout "Mayday". Instead, you'd use a different call: "Pan Pan, Pan Pan, Pan Pan."

This is a special radio call used when there's an urgent situation, but it's not life-threatening. It indicates to others that you require assistance, but it's not a full-blown emergency.

"Pan Pan" is repeated three times to emphasise its clarity and official status. It's used by ships, planes, and other vehicles to alert nearby stations or crews.

In this article, we'll explore what "Pan Pan" means, how it's different from "Mayday", when to use it, and why it matters. Understanding these calls can help save lives and avoid confusion during critical moments.