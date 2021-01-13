What is Parler social networking site and why is it suspended by Google, Amazon and Apple?

What is Parler?

Parler is a social network platform that can be defined as something parallel to twitter. In its own words, Parler is Worlds premier free speech platform. The platform is a mix of Twitter and Instagram and has somehow turned a boon for conservationists, Trump supporters and those who feel that Facebook and Twitter's censorship policies are stifling right-wing conversation

Who suspended Parler?

It was after that when Apple addressed Parler app and accused it of not having enough security measures to remove the harmful and violence-inciting content from it. Apple said, "Parler has not upheld its commitment to moderate and remove harmful or dangerous content encouraging violence and illegal activity, and is not in compliance with the App Store Review Guidelines." Apple had though provided Parler, 24 hours to submit a detailed moderation plan, regarding the participants of the mob attack using it to coordinate the siege of U.S. Capitol. Even Amazon has given similar reasons for banning the platform and it also said that the violent content was against their terms of uses. Google also cited similar reasons. Twitter revealed that the past two tweets made by Trump on January 8, 2021, violated the clause of Glorification of Violence policy, due to which his account was permanently suspended from Twitter.

Why is Parler suspended?

Recently Google, Apple and Amazon have suspended Parler on grounds of security threat to citizens. They have claimed that the social media platform does not have enough securities to contain any violence-inciting content posted on it.

After the US Capitol attack on January 6, 2021, by the supporters of Donald Trump, the social media platform was being favoured by the right-leaning users, supporters of the ex-president of USA, Donald Trump and those who participated in the mob attack at the Capitol.

What happens after the suspension?

The suspension means the users cannot download the app from Apple app store, Google Play or Amazon. Amazon has even suspended it from its web hosting services. Parler went offline due to lack of this service from Amazon web series platform. Twitter wrote in a blog post “After a close review of recent Tweets from the @realDonaldTrump account and the context around them — specifically how they are being received and interpreted on and off Twitter — we have permanently suspended the account due to the risk of further incitement of violence.” Some of the users of Parler included Fox News host Sean Hannity, Republican Senator Ted Cruz and radio personality Mark Levin and Donald Trump's election campaign. It can thus be safely said that this application was a warehouse of baseless conspiracies justifying electoral frauds, was extremely misinformative and incited violence to a huge extent.

Way Forward

Earlier in October 2020, Youtube had also suspended Donald Trumps supporters and conservationists. The social media platforms are to be used for public development and they must not lead to some things that can incite violence and pollute the user’s mind. It has, however, become very easy now to reach people and take your voice to them. But the misuse must always be avoided through strict policies by such platforms and the Government as well.

