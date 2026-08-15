What is Sapta Dhara? PM Modi Announces 7 Pillars to Achieve Viksit Bharat by 2047

The Prime Minister Narendra Modi revealed the Sapta Dhara framework during his speech on Independence Day 2026 at the Red Fort. It consists of seven components that will help India become a Viksit Bharat (developed country) by the year 2047. This initiative aims to prompt economic progress, enact reforms in governance, stimulate new innovations, provide more social security and establish the country as a major player in the world economy. The framework was presented as the country celebrates a huge milestone on its way to development and looks towards the Independence Day celebrations in 2047. Sapta Dhara: 7 Pillars for Viksit Bharat by 2047 The objective of the Sapta Dhara initiative is to mobilize resources and implement projects in seven identified areas to boost inclusive, sustainable and future-oriented growth.

1. Manufacturing Sector The first area involves promoting India as a leading provider of global supply chain solutions. PM Modi has put forward three essentials for Indian industry and MSMEs: affordability, quality, and scale. The objective is to achieve end-to-end value chains from concept to zero-defect manufacturing, establishing world-class brand recognition for Indian-made products. 2. Agriculture Sector The second area seeks to transform Indian agriculture into an international business by capitalizing on recently completed Free Trade Agreements (FTAs). Food processing, value addition, and exports will be brought to scale in line with international demand. 3. Technology and Innovation The third component focuses on a technology and industry base ready for the future. It focuses on advancing domestic technology and industry in areas such as semiconductor manufacturing, AI (with a definite plan to train 1 crore individuals in AI), robotics, quantum technology, outer space and advanced telecommunication systems.

4. Gati Shakti (Infrastructure & Logistics) The fourth component is built upon the integrated logistics plan of India. The primary objective is an integrated transport system with efficient connectivity of major urban centers using high-speed trains and port-based growth. 5. Defence Power (Raksha Shakti) The fifth component aims for self-sufficiency in defence equipment manufacturing. PM Modi underlined that India should transition from the biggest defence import country to a leading global defence exporter, taking a leadership position in advanced technologies like hypersonic technology. 6. Green and Blue Economy The sixth pillar is all about combining environmental sustainability and coastal development. The vision is to become a leader in green hydrogen and renewable energy storage and have a total of 100 GW of nuclear power capacity by 2047. At the same time, the blue economy utilizes India’s vast coastline for sustainable fisheries, ocean technology, and coastal tourism.