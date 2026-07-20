What Is Shabdalok? Amit Shah Inaugurates India’s First Immersive Language Museum in Kolkata

India has inaugurated Shabdalok, which is country’s first immersive language museum. Union Home Minister Amit Shah inaugurated the museum at the National Library in Kolkata. The museum uses advanced technologies such as AI, augmented reality (AR), virtual reality (VR), holograms and interactive displays to show the evolution from oral traditions and ancient manuscripts to printed words to electronic texts. Keep reading in detail. What Is Shabdalok? Shabdalok is also known as the Museum of Word. It is India’s first immersive language museum. The museum is developed by the Ministry of Culture at the National Library campus in Kolkata. The museum showcases India’s linguistic diversity with the help of languages, scripts, literature and storytelling through interactive and technology driven visuals.

Where Is Shabdalok Located? Shabdalok is located in the Belvedere House inside National Library campus in Kolkata. The iconic building has been the National Library since 1948. How Many Languages Are Showcased? Shabdalok presents the history and development of nearly 380 languages, including the 121 languages recorded in the 2011 Census of India. Shabdalok also has several historical languages that are no longer widely spoken. What Technology Does Shabdalok Use? Shabdalok uses modern technology, including Artificial Intelligence (AI), Augmented Reality (AR), Virtual Reality (VR), Interactive touchscreens, Holographic displays, Gesture sensors and audio-visual installations. What Did Amit Shah Say at the Inauguration? During the inauguration, Amit Shah urged students to learn at least one Indian language in addition to their mother tongue, saying that languages are carriers of culture and heritage. He also highlighted the role of libraries in nation-building and emphasised the need to preserve India’s multilingual traditions.