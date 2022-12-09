What Is Split Webbing, the Injury That Forced Rohit Sharma Out of Bangladesh Series?

India and Bangladesh cricket teams clashed on December 7 for the second ODI in ongoing India’s tour of Bangladesh. Bangladesh won the match by a hair and sealed the 3-match series 2-0 in their favour.

Team India also suffered a major injury scare when skipper Rohit Sharma injured himself while taking a catch and had to leave the ground. Sharma reportedly suffered a split webbing injury and will be benched for the third and final ODI against Bangladesh.

On that note, we bring you this explainer article on split webbing. Read on to find out what split webbing is, its causes, and its severity.

Rohit Sharma was on the field when a delivery by Mohammed Siraj was played towards Sharma by Bangladeshi opener Anamul Haque. Sharma dropped the catch and also injured his hand in the process. The Indian skipper was seen wincing in pain and leaving the field. Vice-captain KL Rahul leads the team in his absence.

However, Rohit Sharma displayed the heart of a champion when he came to bat at number 9 and scored an impressive 51* off 28 balls. Sadly, his efforts were in vain as Bangladesh won by 5 runs. Sharma will miss the third and final ODI but could return for the Test series depending on his health. Virat Kohli also sustained a similar injury in the 2016 IPL but braved it to score a hundred.

What is split webbing?

Split webbing is an injury in which the skin ruptures at the base of the joint between two fingers. The area is also called webbing, and when it "splits," the injury is termed split webbing. This injury primarily occurs between the thumb and index finger but can affect other fingers as well.

How is split webbing caused?

Split webbing is a common cricket injury that most often happens during fielding. The diving position or the ball hitting fingers at a weird angle can result in the finger webbing to split open. Split webbing is a painful injury, with the area being so sensitive, and can even require stitches.

What’s next for Rohit Sharma?

The Board of Cricket Control in India (BCCI) released an official statement on Sharma’s injury.

"India Captain Rohit Sharma suffered a blow to his thumb while fielding in the 2nd ODI. The BCCI Medical Team assessed him. He has now gone for scans."

Rohit Sharma will sit out the third and final ODI against Bangladesh but could return for the Test Series, depending on how quickly he heals.

