What is the Centre for Policy Research (CPR)? What are its functions? Let’s know here.
Research the top scholars, bureaucrats, and imminent public intellectuals of India and you will find them linked with the Centre for Policy Research in some way or the other. What exactly is the Centre for Policy Research, abbreviated as CPR? What are its functions? Let us find it here.
Centre for policy research
Many top scholars of the country are associated with CPR in varying capacities. The foundation stone of the Centre for Policy Research was set by DH Pai Panandiker, former secretary general of the Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FICCI) and notable economist of the country. The governing body of the CPR includes former PM Dr. Manmohan Singh, BV Verghese, former CJI YV Chandrachud, Pratap Bhanu Mehta, and more.
Functions of the Centre for Policy Research
The Centre for Policy Research (CPR) caters to a wide array of subjects. It incorporates experts from a myriad of fields working under the umbrella of conducting policy-related research.
