What is the Centre for Policy Research (CPR)? What are its functions? Let’s know here.

Many top scholars of the country are associated with CPR in varying capacities. The foundation stone of the Centre for Policy Research was set by DH Pai Panandiker, former secretary general of the Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FICCI) and notable economist of the country. The governing body of the CPR includes former PM Dr. Manmohan Singh, BV Verghese, former CJI YV Chandrachud, Pratap Bhanu Mehta, and more.

Functions of the Centre for Policy Research

The Centre for Policy Research (CPR) caters to a wide array of subjects. It incorporates experts from a myriad of fields working under the umbrella of conducting policy-related research.