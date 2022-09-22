What Is The Draft Telecom Bill? What Changes Can Be Expected?

The government has recently issued a draft Telecommunication Bill. The Bill brings forward some key amendments to the telecom laws. Read on to know all these amendments, and if these key amendments bring the required change in the telecom industry.

The Department of Telecommunications (DoT) has recently issued the draft Indian Telecommunication Bill, 2022 in an attempt to put an end to the British-era laws governing the telecom sector. The fresh Bill attempts to welcome drastic changes in how the telecom sector is to be governed. The Bill essentially gives more power to the Centre.

The Need For Issuing The Telecommunication Bill

With the introduction of the Telecommunication Bill, 2022, the Center plans to consolidate and change the laws governing the provision, development, operation and expansion of telecommunication services, telecom networks and infrastructure, along with the assignment of spectrum. Published by DoT late on Wednesday night, the Bill consolidated three different acts governing the telecommunication sector, as per the Indian Telegraph Act 1885, The Telegraph Wires, Indian Wireless Telegraphy Act 1933, (Unlawful Protection) Act 1950.

Key Amendments To Existing Telecom Laws

There are a myriad of key amendments suggested to the existing Telecom Laws. One of them is the inclusion of new-age communication services like Signal, WhatsApp, and Telegram to come under the umbrella of telecommunication services.

According to the draft law, telecommunication service providers will come under the umbrella of the licensing regime. The telecommunication services will be subjected to the same rules as other telecom operators.