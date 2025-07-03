The Gaden Phodrang Foundation was established by the Dalai Lama. It is a meaningful reflection of His Holiness the 14th Dalai Lama’s lifelong commitment to compassion, peace, and the well-being of humanity. The foundation was established in the year 2011, and it is headquartered in Zurich, Switzerland. This trust was set up not just as a legal institution, but it is also a platform to carry forward his ethical, spiritual, and humanitarian vision for the world. What is the Gaden Phodrang Trust? The Gaden Phodrang Trust is a non-profit organisation headquartered in Dharamshala, India. It was officially registered in 2011 by His Holiness the 14th Dalai Lama. Gaden Phodrang Trust may appear like a regular spiritual foundation at first glance, but its role is far more significant, especially in the context of Tibetan Buddhism and global Tibetan affairs.

This trust not only works to support the Dalai Lama’s spiritual teachings and humanitarian causes, but it also holds the exclusive authority to recognise his reincarnation, the future 15th Dalai Lama. This decision was formally reaffirmed by the Dalai Lama himself, ensuring that the succession remains deeply rooted in Tibetan Buddhist tradition, free from external influence. Why Was the Gaden Phodrang Trust Created? Gaden Phodrang Trust was founded under Swiss civil law. The foundation was initiated by His Holiness the 14th Dalai Lama (Tenzin Gyatso) to protect and continue the spiritual traditions associated with the Dalai Lama lineage. However, its work extends far beyond religious preservation. At its core, the Gaden Phodrang Foundation seeks to nurture and support a more compassionate and peaceful global society, rooted in shared human values.

What are the core aims and values of Gaden Phodrang Trust? The foundation of Gaden Phodrang Trust promotes the values that have long defined His Holiness’s teachings: 1. Human Compassion and Ethics: Encouraging kindness, empathy, and ethical living. 2. Religious Harmony: Fostering understanding and peaceful coexistence among all religions. 3. Global Peace and Non-Violence: Promoting peaceful conflict resolution and the principle of non-violence. 4. Environmental Responsibility: Supporting efforts to protect and preserve the natural world. 5. Science and Spiritual Dialogue: Bridging the gap between modern science and ancient spiritual knowledge, especially in the realm of human consciousness. Whom Does the foundation of Gaden Phodrang Trust Support? While the Gaden Phodrang Trust foundation lies in preserving Tibetan culture and supporting Tibetan people. It offers help to individuals and communities in need across the globe, regardless of their religion, nationality, or background.

The Gaden Phodrang Trus also invests in translation work and publications that make Buddhist knowledge more accessible worldwide, and encourages deeper cross-cultural and interfaith dialogue. What are the key Initiatives and Projects launched by Gaden Phodrang Trust? To fulfill the and save the heritage culture and to preserve and promote the spiritual vision, the Foundation of Gaden Phodrang Trust supports a mix of short-term and long-term projects, ranging from humanitarian aid to educational programs. Some initiatives and projects include: 1. SEE Learning (Social, Emotional, and Ethical Learning): A global education program that emphasizes compassion, emotional intelligence, and ethical awareness. 2. Mind and Life Institute: A renowned effort promoting dialogue between science and Buddhism, especially regarding the study of consciousness and well-being.

The Foundation also collaborates in public seminars and global events with His Holiness which is helping in spreading messages of unity and peace. How is the Foundation of Gaden Phodrang Trust Run? The Gaden Phodrang Foundation is managed by a Board of Directors, with His Holiness the Dalai Lama as its Chair. The board members serve voluntarily and guide the foundation’s strategies and fund allocation. It is a non-profit, tax-exempt organization that receives financial support through donations from both the founder and the global public. The Foundation is under the supervision of the Swiss Federal Department of Home Affairs, ensuring transparency and public trust. Humanity at the Center As His Holiness Dalai Lama once beautifully said: “In working for the good and oneness of humanity I don’t think of myself just as a Tibetan or a Buddhist, but as a human being. We have to think of the whole of humanity. Being human is the common ground in our efforts to create a better and a more compassionate world because we all survive in dependence on others.”