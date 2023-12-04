The storm also disrupted agricultural activities, affecting crops and livestock. Fishermen were unable to venture into the sea, impacting their livelihoods and the supply of fresh fish.

Michaung's wrath left a trail of damaged infrastructure, including roads, bridges, power lines, and communication networks. Homes were severely damaged or destroyed, leaving many residents displaced and without basic necessities.

The cyclone made landfall near Chennai, Tamil Nadu, bringing heavy rains, strong winds, and storm surges. Coastal areas bore the brunt of Michaung's fury, with towering waves crashing against the shore, inundating low-lying areas, and uprooting trees.

Originating in the Andaman Sea, Michaung intensified rapidly, transforming into a severe cyclonic storm. As it approached the coast of Andhra Pradesh and Tamil Nadu, authorities issued warnings and prepared for the impending impact.

The Bay of Bengal has a long and unforgiving history of unleashing ferocious cyclones that wreak havoc on coastal communities. In December 2023, Cyclone Michaung emerged as a formidable force, leaving a trail of destruction in its wake.

Be prepared! 🌩️ Heavy rainfall, gusty winds and hailstorms have been forecasted over various parts of India in the coming days. Agromet advisories and best practices should be followed to stay safe and protect your crops. 🌱 pic.twitter.com/KB7ithLTcD

Current district & station Nowcast warnings at 1730 IST Date, 4th December. For details kindly visit: https://t.co/AM2L3hjkRW https://t.co/uP8lcY7kk6 If you observe any weather, kindly report it at: https://t.co/5Mp3RJYA2y @moesgoi @DDNewslive @ndmaindia @airnewsalerts pic.twitter.com/7WiftRV4eh

Greater Chennai Police says five deaths have occurred due to various reasons including electrocution and falling of trees, as the city reels under the effect of cyclone #Michaung . pic.twitter.com/i3ZUsqcVJv

The relentless rains and strong winds brought by Cyclone Michaung have cast a dark shadow over Chennai, as five individuals have succumbed to the storm's fury. These tragic losses serve as a stark reminder of the destructive power of nature and the importance of preparedness in the face of such events.

Heavy Rains Paralyse North Tamil Nadu, Holidays Declared for Schools and Offices

Relentless rains pummelling Chennai and its neighbouring districts on Monday, causing widespread flooding and disruption of normal life. The downpour, reminiscent of the devastating floods of 2015, prompted panic among residents, who rushed to stock up on essential supplies, particularly drinking water. The incessant rain also led to power outages and internet disruptions, compounding the misery of the affected population.

According to The Hindu, in response to the severe weather conditions, the Tamil Nadu government declared a public holiday for all educational institutions, government and private offices, financial institutions, and banks in Chennai, Tiruvallur, Kancheepuram, and Chengalpattu districts on Tuesday. The move aims to facilitate the smooth movement of relief and rescue operations and ensure the safety of the public.

Cyclone Michaung Disrupts Life in Tamil Nadu, Central and State Agencies Deployed

Tamil Nadu Governor R N Ravi on Monday acknowledged the severe impact of Cyclone Michaung on the eastern coastal districts of the state, stating that it has disrupted normal life. In response, both Central and state government agencies have been mobilised to safeguard the well-being of residents and maintain essential services.

Cyclone Brings Rainfall to Tamil Nadu: Forecast for Next 24 Hours

The cyclone currently affecting Tamil Nadu is expected to bring light to moderate intensity rainfall over many places in the state, including Puducherry and Karaikal, in the next 24 hours. However, heavy rainfall is anticipated in some areas, prompting authorities to issue alerts.

Orange Alert Issued for Several Districts

An orange alert has been issued for the districts of Chennai, Tiruvallur, Ranipet, Kanchipuram, and Chengalpet for the next 24 hours. These districts are expected to receive heavy to very heavy rainfall, ranging from 12 to 20 centimetres in 24 hours.

Red Alert for Tiruvallur District

Given the possibility of extremely heavy rainfall, a red alert has been issued for Tiruvallur district. The district may receive more than 20 centimetres of rainfall in 24 hours at one or two places.

Heavy Rainfall in Tiruvannamalai and Villupuram

Likely to intensify and move almost parallel &close to south Andhra Pradesh coast and cross South Andhra Pradesh coast between Nellore and Machilipatnam, close to Bapatla during forenoon of 5th Dec as Severe Cyclonic Storm with a max wind speed of 90-100 kmph gusting to 110 kmph. — India Meteorological Department (@Indiametdept) December 4, 2023

Heavy rainfall is also forecast for Tiruvannamalai and Villupuram districts, with the possibility of concentrated rainfall at one or two places.

Cyclone Michaung intensified into a severe cyclonic storm and is currently positioned 90 kilometres east-northeast of Chennai. The storm is expected to maintain its northward trajectory and make landfall between Nellore and Machilipatnam, near Bapatla, on the morning of December 5, according to the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD).

Chennai Airport Extends Closure to 9 AM Tomorrow

In light of the intensifying Cyclone Michaung, Chennai Airport authorities have announced an extension of the airport closure until 11.30 PM today. Later, the official Twitter page of Chennai Airport tweeted stating: "#UPDATE | Airfield closed for arrival and departure operations till 0900 hrs IST tomorrow due to adverse weather conditions. "

Ambulance Routes Changed Due to Storm

In anticipation of the potential impact of Cyclone Michaung, the Greater Chennai Traffic Police (GCTP) has designated dedicated routes for ambulances to ensure unobstructed access to hospitals and emergency care facilities. This proactive measure aims to facilitate timely medical assistance during any disruptions caused by the cyclone.