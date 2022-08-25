What Is The New Chinese Radar?

Chinese infrared radar: As per the South China Morning Post, the newly developed infrared search-and-track system is able to catch heat signatures from a very long distance, as long as 285 Km. This makes it significantly unique and powerful, as almost all infrared cameras can detect only up to 20 Km.

The small-infrared radar designed by Chinese researchers is also capable of giving off a strong laser beam. This can be used to illuminate the target aircraft for the purpose of gathering intricate details like the windows on the aircraft.

The Anti-Stealth Tech

A stealth aircraft can easily escape the traditional radars. However, its body emits heat, which can be detected by long-ranged infrared radars.

The new entrant radar developed by China is so small in size that it can be easily placed on aircraft, cars, and satellites, without worrying to compromise on activities like surveillance and missile early warning.