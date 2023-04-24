What is the true story behind the IB 71 movie, based on the 1971 India-Pak war?

‘IB 71’ starring Anupam Kher and Vidyut Jammwal, is all set to release in theatres on May 12, 2023. The espionage action movie is based on an untold, true story that led to India’s victory in the 1971 India-Pak war. It is produced by Bhushan Kumar and directed by Sankalp Reddy.

The movie’s highly anticipated trailer was launched on Monday, April 24.

The trailer starts with an aeroplane crash. It then fades to show Anupam Kher as a government official and Vidyut Jammwal as an officer of the Intelligence Bureau (IB), anticipating and strategizing to keep the country safe and foil Pakistan’s plans during the 1971 war.

What is the true story of IB 71?

The movie is about a highly classified mission undertaken by India during the 1971 Indo-Pak conflict. The mission was kept secret for over five decades.

The story follows IB agent Dev Jammwal as he leads a team of 30 agents on a ten-day operation to protect the country. This patriotic spy thriller provides an untold narrative of the events leading up to India's war victory.

The director of the movie, Sankalp Reddy, said, "After the Ghazi Attack, IB 71 is yet another story that helped us win the 1971 Indo-Pak war. I was shocked when Vidyut came to me with this story. I really appreciate the way Vidyut has stepped out of his comfort zone for this movie and decided to take up an unconventional role for the first time."

The movie brings the unsung and unappreciated heroes of the 1971 war to the big screen. It is time to appreciate the heroes and inspire a new generation to learn about and appreciate their contributions. By telling their stories, the IB 71 movie is paying tribute to the larger cause of the 1971 war and the spirit of patriotism that drove these heroes to fight for their country. It is to remind us of the importance of honouring and celebrating the sacrifices of those who have come before us.

Watch the trailer here: