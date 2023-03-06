What is the UN Commission on the Status of Women?

The Commission on the Status of Women will hold its 67th session from March 6–17, 2023. This session is open to participation from ambassadors from Member States, UN agencies, and non-governmental organizations (NGOs) recognized by ECOSOC.

What is the commission on the Status of Women?

The main intergovernmental organization in the world devoted solely to advancing gender equality and women's empowerment is the Commission on the Status of Women (CSW). By ECOSOC resolution 11(II) of June 21, 1946, a functional commission of the Economic and Social Council (ECOSOC) was created.

The CSW plays a crucial role in advancing women's rights, capturing the reality of women's lives around the globe, and establishing international norms for gender equality and women's empowerment.

How does the Commission on the Status of Women work?

The Commission adopts multi-year work plans to assess progress and make new recommendations to speed up the Platform for Action's implementation. These suggestions come in the form of negotiated agreements on a top priority. Also:

Establishes a ministerial segment to reaffirm and bolster political commitment to the achievement of gender equality and the empowerment of women and girls.

It engages in a general discussion about the state of gender equality, highlighting accomplishments and efforts being made to close gaps and overcome obstacles.

Organises interactive expert panel discussions and other interactive dialogues on initiatives to speed up implementation and steps to develop capacities for mainstreaming gender equality across policies and programs.

Evaluates progress in implementing agreed conclusions from previous sessions as a review theme.

Discusses new questions that need to be timely considered regarding the status of women, including equality between men and women, as well as emerging issues, trends, focus areas, and approaches.

Adopts agreed-upon conclusions and resolutions, and likewise agrees on additional actions for advancing gender equality and the empowerment of women.

It supports the work of other intergovernmental bodies and processes by adding gender perspectives.

What is the multiyear program for 2023 Women’s Day?

During the two-week session of the Commission, various events will be held in which NGOs and international organizations will take part. All the programs will be based on the priority theme, 'Innovation and technological change, and education in the digital age for achieving gender equality and the empowerment of all women and girls'. And a review theme, "Challenges and opportunities in achieving gender equality and the empowerment of rural women and girls"

The 67th CSW session will open with a general discussion, continue with interactive sessions led by youth representatives, and end with an action draught of the proposals from the Social and Economic Council that were unanimously approved. In addition, the outcome of the Commission's discussion of the session's priority theme will be a set of consensus conclusions that will be negotiated by all Member States.

Other than this, aligned with the priority theme of the 67th Session of the Commission on the Status of Women (CSW-67), the theme for International Women’s Day 2023 is “DigitALL: Innovation and technology for gender equality”.

It will explore the effects of the digital gender gap on escalating economic and social inequalities and emphasize the importance of safeguarding women's and girls' rights in digital spaces as well as addressing online and ICT-facilitated gender-based violence.

