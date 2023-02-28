International Women’s Day 2023 Theme - DigitALL: Innovation and Technology for Gender Equality

International Women’s Day 2023: International Women’s Day is observed on March, 8 globally. The theme for International Women’s Day 2023, “DigitALL: Innovation and technology for gender equality” is aligned with the priority theme for the upcoming 67th Session of the Commission on the Status of Women (CSW-67), “Innovation and technological change, and education in the digital age for achieving gender equality and the empowerment of all women and girls”. And with this IWD 2023 will explore the impact of the digital gender gap on widening economic and social inequalities.

What are the objectives of the IWD 2023 theme?

The potential for innovations that meet women's needs and advance gender equality is increased when women and other marginalized groups are involved in the development of technology. Contrarily, their exclusion has significant financial consequences. According to the UN Women's Gender Snapshot 2022 report, the absence of women from the digital world has reduced the gross domestic product of low- and middle-income countries by $1 trillion over the past ten years. If nothing is done, this loss will increase to $1.5 trillion by 2025.

Therefore, the IWD 2023 theme will highlight the significance of protecting women's and girls' rights in digital spaces and addressing online and ICT-facilitated gender-based violence under the theme DigitALL: Innovation and Technology for Gender Equality.

What are the goals of the IWD 2023 theme?

This year's International Women's Day celebration at the UN will honour and celebrate the women and girls who are leading the charge for the development of transformative technology and digital education. Some other goals set to cater to the International Women’s Day 2023 theme are:

The awareness of women and girls about their rights and civic engagement can be raised by using a gender-responsive approach to innovation, technology, and digital education.

To reduce the growing disparities between men and women in terms of access to and proficiency with digital technologies, with women falling behind as a result of this digital gender gap.

Digital technology advancements present enormous opportunities for tackling humanitarian and development issues and achieving the Sustainable Development Goals set forth in the 2030 Agenda.

As a sustainable future is dependent on the development of inclusive and transformative technology as well as digital education.

A prominent event will be organized to commemorate the United Nations observance of International Women's Day with the theme "DigitALL: Innovation and technology for gender equality." The celebration will include a high-level panel discussion and musical performances that will bring together technologists, innovators, business owners, and advocates for gender equality to highlight the role that all stakeholders play in enhancing access to digital tools.

