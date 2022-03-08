International Women's Day 2022: 10 Powerful and Greatest Women in Indian History

International Women's Day 2022: Women are an important part of society. Their role ensured the stability, progress, and long-term development of nations. They make the world a better place to live to their power, determination, and belief whether as homemakers, engineers, teachers, etc.

Every year International Women's Day is celebrated on 8 March to honour the social, economic, and cultural achievements of women from all areas of life. The campaign theme of 2022 is #BreakTheBias.

“Rural women play a key role in supporting their households and communities in achieving food and nutrition security, generating income, and improving rural livelihoods and overall well-being.” – UN Womenwatch Organization

Today is the day to commit to standing up for the human rights of women everywhere.



Let's unite for an equal and sustainable future! #IWD2022 pic.twitter.com/61pnJeCoU3 — UN Women (@UN_Women) March 8, 2022

On Women’s Day, I salute our Nari Shakti and their accomplishments in diverse fields. The Government of India will keep focusing on women empowerment through its various schemes with an emphasis on dignity as well as opportunity. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 8, 2022

Today, we celebrate women and girls who are leading the charge on climate change adaptation and response, and honor their leadership and contribution towards a sustainable future.



#IWD2022 pic.twitter.com/T2EcbFWmFk — Ministry of Education (@MoEdumv) March 8, 2022

11 Powerful Women in Indian History

Check the list below of greatest and powerful women in Indian history.

1. Ahilyabai Holkar

She was born on May 31st, 1725 in Gram Chundi, Maratha Empire. She is regarded as one of the finest female rulers in Indian history. She spread the message of dharma and promoted industrialisation in the 18th century. After the death of her husband and father-in-law, she ruled Malwa in a wise and sagacious manner. On various occasions, she led the army herself from the front like a brave warrior, armed with bows and arrows on the elephant. It is said that during her reign, Malwa was never once attacked and remained an oasis of stability and peace.

2. Sarojini Naidu

She was born on February 13th, 1879 in Hyderabad, State of British India. She was an Indian political activist and poet. Her work as a poet earned her the sobriquet "the Nightingale of India", or "Bharat Kokila" by Mahatma Gandhi. She was an important figure in India's struggle for independence from colonial rule. In 1925, she was appointed as the President of the Indian National Congress and later became the Governor of the United Provinces in 1947. She was the first woman to hold the office of Governor in the Dominion of India.

She was a prolific poet, and her poetry included The Golden Threshold (1905), The Bird of Time (1912), and her collected poems, published as The Sceptred Flute (1928) and The Feather of the Dawn (1961).

3. Aruna Asaf Ali

She was born on July 16, 1909, in Punjab, British India. She was an Indian educator, political activist, and publisher. She actively participated in the Indian independence movement. During the Quit Indian movement (1942), she is remembered for hoisting the Indian National flag at the Gowalia Tank Maidan, Bombay. This gave her a long-lasting image in the movement.

She became a member of the Indian National Congress and, during Salt Satyagraha, she participated in public processions. Post-independence, she remained active in politics and became the first Mayor of Delhi. In 1992, she was also awarded the Padma Vibhushan and, in 1997, the Bharat Ratna posthumously.

4. Savitribai Phule

She was born on January 3, 1931, in Naigaon village in Maharashtra. She is counted among the first feminists in India, a pioneering teacher, and an anti-caste discrimination activist. She was the first-ever female teacher in the country. She played a crucial role in women's empowerment with the support of her husband, Jyotirao Phule. In 1848, Savitribai and her husband established one of the first modern Indian girl's schools in Pune at Bhide Wada. She was also a prolific Marathi writer.

5. Anandi Gopal Joshi

She was born on March 31, 1865 in Kalyan, Bombay Presidency, British India. She is considered the first Indian female to study western medicine in the United States and was one of the earliest female physicians in the country. She inspired various women to pursue further education. Her original name was Yamuna. She was married at the age of nine to Goplarao Joshi. After returning from the U.S. to India, the princely state of Kolhapur appointed her as the physician-in-charge of the female ward of the local Albert Edward Hospital.

6. Sucheta Kripalani

She was born on June 25, 1908, in Ambala, Punjab, British India. She was an Indian freedom fighter and politician. She was also the first woman Chief Minister of India and served as the head of the Uttar Pradesh government from 1963 to 1967. During the Quit India Movement, she came to the forefront and was arrested by the British. Mahatma Gandhi wrote about her: "a person of rare courage and character who brought credit to Indian womanhood". She also became a part of the subcommittee that laid down the charter for the constitution of India. In 1940, she established the All India Mahila Congress.

7. Lakshmi Sahgal

She was born as Lakshmi Swaminathan on October 24, 1914, in Anakkara, Madras Presidency, British India. She was a revolutionary in the Indian independence movement, an officer in the Indian National Army, and also the Minister of Women's Affairs in the Azad Hind government. She is commonly referred to in India as Captain Lakshmi. It was a reference to her rank when taken prisoner in Burma during the Second World War.

8. Indira Gandhi

She was born as Indira Priyadarshini Nehru on November 19, 1917, in Allahabad, United Provinces of Agra and Oudh, British India. She was an Indian politician and the first female Prime Minister of India who served for three consecutive terms (1966–77) and a fourth term from 1980 until she was assassinated in 1984. In an online poll organised by the BBC in 1999, Indira Gandhi was named "Woman of the Millennium". She was also named by Time magazine among the world's 100 most powerful women who defined the last century in 2020.

9. Anna Chandy

Justice Anna Chandy, or Anna Chandi, was born on April 5, 1905, in Trivandrum, Travancore. She was the first female judge (1937) and then, in 1959, the first High Court judge in India. It is said that she was also one of the first female judges in the British Empire to Emily Murphy.

10. Kalpana Chawla

She was born on March 17, 1962, in Karnal, East Punjab, India. She was an Indian-born American astronaut and engineer. She was the first woman of Indian origin to go to space. In 1997, she first flew on the Space Shuttle Columbia as a mission specialist and also the primary robotic arm operator. She died six years later, on February 1, 2003, when the space shuttle Columbia broke up on re-entry into Earth's atmosphere. All seven astronauts were killed on board. The legacy of Chawla has lived on. Her talent and her work inspired young people in India and across the world to consider careers in spaceflight.

