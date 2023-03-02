International Women's Day Speech In English For All Kinds of Students

International Women’s Day 2023: Every year on March 8, the world observes International Women's Day (IWD), a day set aside to raise awareness of issues pertaining to women's rights, including gender equality, the right to an abortion, and violence and abuse against women.

The Socialist Party of America organised the first known celebration of Women's Day on February 28, 1909, in New York City under the name "National Woman's Day," at the suggestion of activist Theresa Malkiel. There have been assertions that the day honours a march by female garment workers that took place in New York on March 8, 1857, but scholars contend that this is a myth created to distance International Women's Day from its socialist roots.

International Women’s Day 2023 Theme - DigitALL: Innovation and Technology for Gender Equality

Topics/Ideas for Speech on International Women’s Day 2023

Speech is the ability to verbally express one's thoughts and feelings to a large audience. It is the act of verbally expressing one's thoughts, feelings, or opinions. Several ideas for the International Women's Day Speech are as follows:

History of International Women’s Day

International Women’s Day: All About Its Modern-Day Celebrations

International Women’s Day and its Significance

International Women’s Day and its Prominence in World History

International Women’s Day and its Theme

Why do we celebrate International Women’s Day?

Importance of International Women’s Day for Gender Equality

International Women’s Day and its Socio-Economic Importance

How to Write an Impressive Speech for International Women’s Day 2023?

Before giving a speech on International Women’s Day 2023, the students should take some time to relax and think about the points they can make that will be interesting to everyone in the audience.

Intersperse the main points of your International Women’s Day speech with some inspirational quotes. In addition to expressing their gratitude for being given the opportunity to speak at the event, the students should start their speeches by extending greetings to any dignitaries, teachers, and other students who are present.

The speech's length must be suitable and should not tyre the audience. It must also be pertinent, brief, unambiguous, and free of filler.

The speech should be revised as needed in the final moments, and should only be finalized after a careful reading. Last but not least, before giving a speech, practice a lot and project confidence.

International Women’s Day Short Speech in English

Sample

“A woman with a voice is by definition a strong woman. But the search to find that voice can be remarkably difficult.”- Melinda Gates

Professors, Chief Guest, and my cherished friends. Everyone is cordially welcomed. I feel privileged to offer a concise but motivational speech on this historic occasion about women's day. On March 8, people around the world celebrate International Women's Day to honour women's achievements in a variety of fields. Women are just as productive as men in almost every area of life today.

The goal of International Women's Day is to promote the idea that people of all genders ought to be treated equally. The day's goals were to highlight the many facets of a woman's existence in a male-dominated environment in order to shift people's perceptions globally and have a positive impact on the entire world.

Women's jobs were previously limited to housework only. Everyone, including some women, was taught that women's roles are restricted to domestic responsibilities. This idea discouraged women from considering or going to work.

The stereotypes about what women can and cannot do regularly target them, which is why we need a women's day. Data indicate that women continue to face discrimination from others and have less access to education than men. Men are still permitted to make important choices that have an impact on women, such as abortion, and pay is still based on a person's gender. Furthermore, there are still significant influences that are disregarded. Therefore, we need a day to start discussions and create open agendas that demand attention from all over the world.

In four out of every five cases, harassment is directed at women. They are particularly susceptible to domestic abuse and sexual assault when they are young. Every day, over 30,000 girls are forced into child marriages, and other kids are the victims of illegal trafficking and female genocidal acts.

Every year, the adage "women run the world" is proven to be more true. Women all over the world are making significant contributions that are changing the world. They are working very hard and breaking every glass ceiling in the world, but still, they suffer the most.

Women today hold the highest positions in every industry and carry the most incredible responsibilities in human history. Males are increasingly coming forward to support women's empowerment initiatives, just as women did in the 1800s.

Without a doubt, modern women have a better quality of life than women in the past. However, issues still need to be resolved. Women still work twice as hard as men do while making less money, despite their efforts. To accomplish their sincere objectives, they put up with cruel torture and intimidation.

On this International Women's Day, let's celebrate all the incredible women in our lives, whether they are your mother, wife, or daughter. Let's show our admiration for their accomplishments and dedication to creating a world where women are free from all injustices.

Thank You.

Long Speech on International Women’s Day 2023

Sample

Greetings to my teachers and close friends in the most sincere way possible. I'm overjoyed to give a brief but inspirational speech on women's day. International Women's Day is celebrated on March 8th to recognize the accomplishments of women in a variety of fields. In almost every area of life today, women are just as productive as men.

We cannot argue against the zeal and expertise with which they approach everything they do, whether at home or at work. They build not only a community but also themselves. However, history has frequently failed to accurately depict how a woman can be. There must be more than one day designated to celebrate women. Every day should be observed as a day to honour the divinity of women.

Additionally, this day has a brief 109-year history. 15,000 women who protested in New York City in 1909 against issues like low wages, equal opportunities, and no voting rights were recognized by a political party in America.

It was first celebrated on March 8th and was formerly known as National Women's Day. As word of this spread, people all over the world held yearly celebrations. International Women's Day was first recognized by the UN in 1975, and from 1996 on, Women's Day became a theme to honour women in the community.

The goal of International Women's Day is to spread the message that all genders should be treated equally. The day's objectives were to change people's perspectives globally and have a positive impact on the world by highlighting the diverse aspects of a woman's life in a male-dominated environment.

The need for a women's day stems from the fact that stereotypes about what women can and cannot do frequently target them. Data show that women still have less access to education than men, and they still experience discrimination from others.

Every fifth woman experiences harassment. As children, they are incredibly vulnerable to domestic violence and sexual assault. Over 30,000 girls are forced into child marriages every day, and other girls experience female genocides and illegal trafficking.

Unquestionably, modern women live in a better world than women in the past. But there are still problems that need to be fixed. Despite all of their efforts, women still put in twice as much work as men do while earning less money. They put up with horrific torture and intimidation in order to achieve their true goals.

The most extraordinary responsibilities in history are now being carried out by women, who now hold the top positions in every industry. Just as women did in the 1800s, men are now stepping up to support women's empowerment initiatives.

On this International Women's Day, let's celebrate all the incredible women in our lives, whether they are your mother, wife, or daughter. Let's show our admiration for their accomplishments and dedication to creating a world where women are free from all injustices.

Thank You

