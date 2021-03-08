Happy International Women's Day 2021: Quotes, Wishes, Messages, WhatsApp & Facebook Status, Poems, and More
Happy International Women's Day 2021: It is observed on 8 March annually to highlight the role of women in society, family, and the world and also to focus on their rights. The day celebrates the social, economic, cultural, and political achievements of women. As per the International Women's Day official website, the day also marks a call to action for accelerating women's equality.
This year's campaign theme is 'Choose to Challenge' which indicates that a "challenged world is an alert world and from challenge comes change". So let's all choose to challenge.
International Women's Day 2021: Inspirational Quotes
1. “There is no limit to what we, as women, can accomplish.” - Michelle Obama
2. “A girl should be two things: Who and what she wants.” - Coco Chanel
3. "Women themselves have the right to live in dignity, in freedom from want and freedom from fear. On this International Women's Day, let us rededicate ourselves to making that a reality." - Kofi Annan
4. “Well-behaved women rarely make history.” - Eleanor Roosevelt
6. “I alone cannot change the world, but I can cast a stone across the waters to create many ripples.” - Mother Teresa
7. "I measure the progress of a community by the degree of progress which women have achieved." - B. R. Ambedkar
8. “Feminism isn’t about making women strong. Women are already strong. It’s about changing the way the world perceives that strength.” - G.D. Anderson
9. “Where there is a woman, there is magic.” - Ntozake Shange
10. “Women are incredible in groups together. Terrifying. Men have nothing on them.” - Michael Hutchence
11. “The best protection any woman can have is courage.” -Elizabeth Cady Stanton
12. “Women are the largest untapped reservoir of talent in the world.” - Hillary Clinton
13. “She wasn’t looking for a knight. She was looking for a sword.” - Atticus
14. “A strong woman looks a challenge in the eye and gives it a wink.” - Gina Carey
15. “Little girls with dreams become women with vision.” -Unknown.
16. “A woman with a voice is by definition a strong woman. But the search to find that voice can be remarkably difficult.” - Melinda Gates
17. “There is no force more powerful than a woman determined to rise.” - W.E.B. Dubois
18. “The most beautiful thing a woman can wear is confidence.” -Blake Lively
19. “No one can make you feel inferior without your consent.” -Eleanor Roosevelt
20. “You don’t have to play masculine to be a strong woman.” -Mary Elizabeth Winstead
International Women's Day 2021: Wishes and Messages
1. Everything you do for me makes a big difference in my life. With all my heart, I thank you for making my life better. Happy International Women's Day!
2. A woman is one who walks in her own footsteps rather than following the direction shown by the crowd. Happy International Women's Day!
3. I thank you for your constant support at all times. You stood beside me like a rock. Happy Women's Day!
4. You have always been my inspiration. I am thankful to you for every single thing you have done for me. Happy Women’s Day!
5. The most important thing one woman can do for another is expand her sense of actual possibilities. Happy Women’s Day!
6. Happy Women's Day, to someone who is much more wonderful than they think, with all my love.
7. Women are the sustaining force of any society - they think of the children and the next generation's chances. Happy Women’s Day!
8. Women are inspirations for others in so many ways. They wonderfully manage both their personal as well as professional lives. Happy International Women’s Day 2021!
9. Strong back. Soft front. Wild heart. Just be you. Happy Women’s Day!
10. Never bend your head. Always hold it high. Look the world straight in the face. Happy International Women’s Day 2021!
11. Don’t stop until you’re proud. Happy International Women’s Day 2021!
12. Women are the real architects of society. Happy Women’s Day!
13. A charming woman doesn’t follow the crowd; she is herself. Happy Women’s Day!
14. You should never let your fears prevent you from doing what you know is right. Happy Women’s Day!
15. I am grateful to be a woman. I must have done something great in another life. Happy Women’s Day!
International Women's Day 2021: Poems
1.
To a superwoman
Your worth is not in the things you do
Your worth lies in your care and through
You go beyond your limit in life
You are so strong from inside
You sacrifice for that one smile
You are there for people you love all the while
You are a true woman of substance
And a big salute to you in life
Happy women's day to you!
Being so pure and true!
By unknown
2.
Women’s Day
It’s the day to celebrate
It’s the day to think
For all that the world have done
To the charming colour pink
They blocked off her way
They chased her that day
They stormed all her life
Her blurred eyes did say
An unarmed woman
With self arrested courage
They pulled down her confidence
With their harsh and sharp image
They found her so helpless
They made her to cry
They turned her life to hell
And forced her to die
But let me say a word
A word full of hope
She made her way out
And learned how to cope
A woman, a mother, a wife
With patience she strives
Caring, bearing and working
Still struggling with life…
By unknown
3.
Her Plight
She walks a narrow path,
over a valley filled with wrath.
One wrong turn,
and in the fire she's left to burn.
She always dreamt to stretch her wings, but never did fearing the stings.
She always wanted to soar high,
but feared the endless predators in the sky.
A smile she wears as the day goes by,
lets no one see the tear in her eye.
The pain in her heart goes un noticed by most,
though it rings from coast to coast.
Her voice no one ever heard,
not a single sentence or word.
No laughs of joy nor cries of pain,
all for herself to contain.
Lonely at times she gazes at the night sky, trying to catch any falling star that may go by.
Wishing for her misery to end,
wishing to enjoy life and its moments with a close one, a friend.
Laughs and cries to herself at times, putting down what she feels into rhymes.
Pushed around forever,
rarely allowed to pursue her own endeavour.
Her goals and dreams,
never morph to reality it seems.
For others she lives,
without thinking her everything she gives.
How long will this go on,
how long will she suffer from dusk to dawn?
All the injustice and spite,
will this continue to be her plight?
Why can't she be allowed,
to rise up and touch every cloud?
To laugh more and less to cry,
all set bounds and limits to defy.
To fight and to resist,
to deal with every twist and tryst.
To have an equal foot on every front,
no more to take the brunt.
Her eyes never to sparkle with remorseful tears,
to do away with all her worries and fears.
Her freedom to life and right to every joy, lets protect and not destroy.
To end her pitiful plight, and let her enjoy her life’s glorious flight...
By Sheldon Dsouza
4.
Happy Women's Day
When you're a girl
The more beautiful you are
The more problems you will face
When you're a woman
The more stubborn you are
The more future you will create
Over the years, many men might've tried
To let you down and suppress your dreams
But, you've never lost the hope
Kept fighting & proved yourselves at times
In fact, you moved us
Motivating every single day
By achieving your dreams
You made this world a better place now
Thanks for being so kind, sweet, loving & caring
All that we(men) can give you is our pure-hearted love
I love you Granny, for all the stories you told me
I love you mom, for being there, every time I failed
I love you sister, for all the fights & advices
I love you, my dear friend, for trusting me
I can't imagine a world without you all
Happy Women's Day!!
Happy Women's Day to all the wonderful women in the world!!
By pk tunuri
