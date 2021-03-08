Happy International Women's Day 2021: Quotes, Wishes, Messages, WhatsApp & Facebook Status, Poems, and More

Happy International Women's Day 2021: It is observed on 8 March annually to highlight the role of women in society, family, and the world and also to focus on their rights. The day celebrates the social, economic, cultural, and political achievements of women. As per the International Women's Day official website, the day also marks a call to action for accelerating women's equality.

This year's campaign theme is 'Choose to Challenge' which indicates that a "challenged world is an alert world and from challenge comes change". So let's all choose to challenge.

International Women's Day 2021: Inspirational Quotes

1. “There is no limit to what we, as women, can accomplish.” - Michelle Obama

2. “A girl should be two things: Who and what she wants.” - Coco Chanel

3. "Women themselves have the right to live in dignity, in freedom from want and freedom from fear. On this International Women's Day, let us rededicate ourselves to making that a reality." - Kofi Annan

4. “Well-behaved women rarely make history.” - Eleanor Roosevelt

6. “I alone cannot change the world, but I can cast a stone across the waters to create many ripples.” - Mother Teresa

7. "I measure the progress of a community by the degree of progress which women have achieved." - B. R. Ambedkar

8. “Feminism isn’t about making women strong. Women are already strong. It’s about changing the way the world perceives that strength.” - G.D. Anderson

9. “Where there is a woman, there is magic.” - Ntozake Shange

10. “Women are incredible in groups together. Terrifying. Men have nothing on them.” - Michael Hutchence

11. “The best protection any woman can have is courage.” -Elizabeth Cady Stanton

12. “Women are the largest untapped reservoir of talent in the world.” - Hillary Clinton

13. “She wasn’t looking for a knight. She was looking for a sword.” - Atticus

14. “A strong woman looks a challenge in the eye and gives it a wink.” - Gina Carey

15. “Little girls with dreams become women with vision.” -Unknown.

16. “A woman with a voice is by definition a strong woman. But the search to find that voice can be remarkably difficult.” - Melinda Gates

17. “There is no force more powerful than a woman determined to rise.” - W.E.B. Dubois

18. “The most beautiful thing a woman can wear is confidence.” -Blake Lively

19. “No one can make you feel inferior without your consent.” -Eleanor Roosevelt

20. “You don’t have to play masculine to be a strong woman.” -Mary Elizabeth Winstead

1. Everything you do for me makes a big difference in my life. With all my heart, I thank you for making my life better. Happy International Women's Day!

2. A woman is one who walks in her own footsteps rather than following the direction shown by the crowd. Happy International Women's Day!

3. I thank you for your constant support at all times. You stood beside me like a rock. Happy Women's Day!

4. You have always been my inspiration. I am thankful to you for every single thing you have done for me. Happy Women’s Day!

5. The most important thing one woman can do for another is expand her sense of actual possibilities. Happy Women’s Day!

6. Happy Women's Day, to someone who is much more wonderful than they think, with all my love.

7. Women are the sustaining force of any society - they think of the children and the next generation's chances. Happy Women’s Day!

8. Women are inspirations for others in so many ways. They wonderfully manage both their personal as well as professional lives. Happy International Women’s Day 2021!

9. Strong back. Soft front. Wild heart. Just be you. Happy Women’s Day!

10. Never bend your head. Always hold it high. Look the world straight in the face. Happy International Women’s Day 2021!

11. Don’t stop until you’re proud. Happy International Women’s Day 2021!

12. Women are the real architects of society. Happy Women’s Day!

13. A charming woman doesn’t follow the crowd; she is herself. Happy Women’s Day!

14. You should never let your fears prevent you from doing what you know is right. Happy Women’s Day!

15. I am grateful to be a woman. I must have done something great in another life. Happy Women’s Day!

International Women's Day 2021: Poems

1.

To a superwoman

Your worth is not in the things you do

Your worth lies in your care and through

You go beyond your limit in life

You are so strong from inside

You sacrifice for that one smile

You are there for people you love all the while

You are a true woman of substance

And a big salute to you in life

Happy women's day to you!

Being so pure and true!

By unknown

2.

Women’s Day

It’s the day to celebrate

It’s the day to think

For all that the world have done

To the charming colour pink

They blocked off her way

They chased her that day

They stormed all her life

Her blurred eyes did say

An unarmed woman

With self arrested courage

They pulled down her confidence

With their harsh and sharp image

They found her so helpless

They made her to cry

They turned her life to hell

And forced her to die

But let me say a word

A word full of hope

She made her way out

And learned how to cope

A woman, a mother, a wife

With patience she strives

Caring, bearing and working

Still struggling with life…

By unknown

3.

Her Plight

She walks a narrow path,

over a valley filled with wrath.

One wrong turn,

and in the fire she's left to burn.

She always dreamt to stretch her wings, but never did fearing the stings.

She always wanted to soar high,

but feared the endless predators in the sky.

A smile she wears as the day goes by,

lets no one see the tear in her eye.

The pain in her heart goes un noticed by most,

though it rings from coast to coast.

Her voice no one ever heard,

not a single sentence or word.

No laughs of joy nor cries of pain,

all for herself to contain.

Lonely at times she gazes at the night sky, trying to catch any falling star that may go by.

Wishing for her misery to end,

wishing to enjoy life and its moments with a close one, a friend.

Laughs and cries to herself at times, putting down what she feels into rhymes.

Pushed around forever,

rarely allowed to pursue her own endeavour.

Her goals and dreams,

never morph to reality it seems.

For others she lives,

without thinking her everything she gives.

How long will this go on,

how long will she suffer from dusk to dawn?

All the injustice and spite,

will this continue to be her plight?

Why can't she be allowed,

to rise up and touch every cloud?

To laugh more and less to cry,

all set bounds and limits to defy.

To fight and to resist,

to deal with every twist and tryst.

To have an equal foot on every front,

no more to take the brunt.

Her eyes never to sparkle with remorseful tears,

to do away with all her worries and fears.

Her freedom to life and right to every joy, lets protect and not destroy.

To end her pitiful plight, and let her enjoy her life’s glorious flight...

By Sheldon Dsouza

4.

Happy Women's Day

When you're a girl

The more beautiful you are

The more problems you will face

When you're a woman

The more stubborn you are

The more future you will create

Over the years, many men might've tried

To let you down and suppress your dreams

But, you've never lost the hope

Kept fighting & proved yourselves at times

In fact, you moved us

Motivating every single day

By achieving your dreams

You made this world a better place now

Thanks for being so kind, sweet, loving & caring

All that we(men) can give you is our pure-hearted love

I love you Granny, for all the stories you told me

I love you mom, for being there, every time I failed

I love you sister, for all the fights & advices

I love you, my dear friend, for trusting me

I can't imagine a world without you all

Happy Women's Day!!

Happy Women's Day to all the wonderful women in the world!!

By pk tunuri

