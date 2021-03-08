JagranJosh Education Awards 2021: Coming Soon! To meet our Jury, click here

First In World : Female Personalities 1

International Women's Day 2021: Women are breaking the gender barrier and achieving a historical feat. A famous proverb that has spread across the world and also often proved to true is Behind every successful man, there is a woman. There outstanding contributions always remembered and admired by the World. Let us see the list of most influential and first Female Personalities in the world.
First Female Personalities in the World
First Female Personalities in the World

International Women's Day 2021: There are different fields of human endeavour where women have paved the biggest impact on world history and achieved monumental growth in the fields of politics, technology, human welfare, arts, culture, education, etc. No doubt women play an important role in society. It is also seen that some of the highly influential women entrepreneurs have surpassed their male equivalents.

First Female Personalities in the World

Name of Female Personalities

Role

Junko Tabei

First Woman in the World to climb Mt. Everest

Valentina Tereshkova

First Woman in the World as Cosmonaut in Space

Sirimavo Bandaranaike (Sri Lanka)

First Female to be elected as Head of Government (Prime Minister) in the World

Isabel Perón (1974-1976) from Argentine

First Female President in the World

Eileen Collins

First Female in the World as the commander of a Space Shuttle

Irene Zubaida Khan

The First Muslim Woman to become the Secretary General of Amnesty International

Han Myeong-Sook

First Female Prime Minister of South Korea

Shirin Ebadi (Nobel Peace Prize 2003)

The First Muslim Woman to receive Nobel Prize

Kiran Baloch

The Woman with the highest individual Test Score in Women's Test Cricket

Lhakpa Sherpa (Nepal)

The most successful female climber of Mount Everest

Bula Choudhary (India)

First Woman Swimmer to cross Seven Seas in the World

Dr. Habiba Sarabi

First Female Governor in Afghanistan

Yelena Isinbayeva

The first woman athlete to touch 5.0 meters park in pole vault

Margaret Beckett

First woman foreign secretary of England

Portia Simpson Miller (Feb. 2006)

First woman Prime Minister of Jamaica

Veronica Michelle Bachelet Jeria

First Woman President of Chile

Angela Merkel (took over in Nov. 2005)

First Woman Chancellor of Germany

Shamshad Akhtar (Dec. 2005)

First Woman Governor of the State Bank of Pakistan

Ellen Johnson Sirleaf

The First duly elected Woman President of an African Country

Anousheh Ansari

First Female Space Tourist in the World

Caroline Mikkelsen

The first woman to step onto the land of Antarctica

Vijaya Lakshmi Pandit

First Woman President of UN General Assembly

Margaret Thatcher

The First Woman Prime Minister of England

Benazir Bhutto

First Woman Prime Minister of  Pakistan

Kiran Bedi (India)

First woman appointed as UN civilian police adviser

Anne Warburton

First woman ambassador of Britain

These are the influential first female personalities in the World who have a significant historical impact on World.

First Female Personalities in India

