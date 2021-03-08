First In World : Female Personalities 1

International Women's Day 2021: There are different fields of human endeavour where women have paved the biggest impact on world history and achieved monumental growth in the fields of politics, technology, human welfare, arts, culture, education, etc. No doubt women play an important role in society. It is also seen that some of the highly influential women entrepreneurs have surpassed their male equivalents.

First Female Personalities in the World

Name of Female Personalities Role Junko Tabei First Woman in the World to climb Mt. Everest Valentina Tereshkova First Woman in the World as Cosmonaut in Space Sirimavo Bandaranaike (Sri Lanka) First Female to be elected as Head of Government (Prime Minister) in the World Isabel Perón (1974-1976) from Argentine First Female President in the World Eileen Collins First Female in the World as the commander of a Space Shuttle Irene Zubaida Khan The First Muslim Woman to become the Secretary General of Amnesty International Han Myeong-Sook First Female Prime Minister of South Korea Shirin Ebadi (Nobel Peace Prize 2003) The First Muslim Woman to receive Nobel Prize Kiran Baloch The Woman with the highest individual Test Score in Women's Test Cricket Lhakpa Sherpa (Nepal) The most successful female climber of Mount Everest Bula Choudhary (India) First Woman Swimmer to cross Seven Seas in the World Dr. Habiba Sarabi First Female Governor in Afghanistan Yelena Isinbayeva The first woman athlete to touch 5.0 meters park in pole vault Margaret Beckett First woman foreign secretary of England Portia Simpson Miller (Feb. 2006) First woman Prime Minister of Jamaica Veronica Michelle Bachelet Jeria First Woman President of Chile Angela Merkel (took over in Nov. 2005) First Woman Chancellor of Germany Shamshad Akhtar (Dec. 2005) First Woman Governor of the State Bank of Pakistan Ellen Johnson Sirleaf The First duly elected Woman President of an African Country Anousheh Ansari First Female Space Tourist in the World Caroline Mikkelsen The first woman to step onto the land of Antarctica Vijaya Lakshmi Pandit First Woman President of UN General Assembly Margaret Thatcher The First Woman Prime Minister of England Benazir Bhutto First Woman Prime Minister of Pakistan Kiran Bedi (India) First woman appointed as UN civilian police adviser Anne Warburton First woman ambassador of Britain

These are the influential first female personalities in the World who have a significant historical impact on World.

First Female Personalities in India

