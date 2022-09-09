What Is The US Military Sale For Pak’s F-16 Fleet? Know Everything Here.

The United States administration has given an approving nod to a $450 million F-16 fighter jet fleet sustainment program, thereby helping Pakistan face the present-day and future combat terrorism threats.

This move by the Biden administration coincided with the Indo-US security dialogue in Delhi. The move marks the first significant assistance to Pakistan, since the year 2018. While India stays mum on the issue, many are waiting to see India’s reaction on the same.

The United States considers Pakistan a crucial counter threat partner. “The United States government has notified Congress of a proposed foreign military sales case to sustain the Pakistan Air Force’s F-16 program. Pakistan is an important counterterrorism partner, and as a part of longstanding policy, the US provides life cycle maintenance and sustainment packages for US-origin platforms,” expresses a State Department spokesperson.

In the past, India had countered the act by stating that Pakistan has always used such assistance to fight India rather than combat terrorism.

During the Imran Khan government in Pakistan, the country’s defense partnership with the United States and the UK took a backseat. However, the partnership got revived when the Pakistan Army chief connected with the UK and the United States for the same.

The United States considers Pakistan’s F-16 program as a crucial part of the US-Pakistan bilateral relations. As per the United States, the US military sale will help sustain Pakistan’s ability to meet present-day and future counterterrorism threats.





