What Is Yashobhoomi? PM Modi to Innaugrate the New Convention Centre on his Birthday

Yashobhoomi is India's new world-class convention centre, located in Sector 25 of Dwarka, New Delhi.

The convention centre will be inaugurated by the Prime Minister of India Mr. Narendra Modi on 17th September, 2023 on the occasion of his birthday.

The Yashobhoomi Convention Centre is a massive complex spread over 8.9 lakh square meters, with a total built-up area of more than 1.8 lakh square meters. It comprises 15 convention rooms, including the main auditorium, a grand ballroom, and 13 meeting rooms, with a total capacity of hosting 11,000 delegates.

The convention centre also features a state-of-the-art exhibition hall, one of the largest in the world. The exhibition hall can accommodate up to 10,000 exhibitors and is equipped with the latest facilities and amenities.

In addition to the convention and exhibition facilities, Yashobhoomi also offers a wide range of other amenities, including a food court, a shopping mall, a business centre, and a fitness centre.

Yashobhoomi is expected to play a major role in promoting India as a global destination for conventions and exhibitions. It is also expected to boost the tourism and hospitality sectors in Delhi and the surrounding regions.

Here are some facts about the Yashobhoomi: