What Is Whatsapp’s New Link With Phone Number Feature?

WhatsApp is reportedly rolling out a new feature that will allow users to link their account on WhatsApp Web directly using their phone numbers. This new feature will eliminate the need of scanning QR codes.

WhatsApp is constantly working to improve the user experience by adding new features. Recently, the company released a beta feature that allows users to send high-quality videos over the platform.

The feature was noticed by WABetaInfo, the trusted source for all WhatsApp updates and the feature is known as “Link with phone number”.

Here is what the platform states “After installing the latest WhatsApp beta for Android 2.23.14.18 update, which is available on the Google Play Store, it may be possible to experiment with a new feature aimed to help users link their accounts with an additional device with ease.

“Specifically, the feature is called “Link with phone number”. Thanks to this feature, users can finally link their account to WhatsApp Web without scanning the QR Code”, it added.

This feature will be quite useful for people who have camera issues. Additionally, this feature is reported to have an 8-character pin that adds another layer of security to chats.

How to Use the New Link With Phone Number Feature?

It is important to note that this feature is currently in testing mode and is only available for Android beta users.

Here are the steps you can take to use this feature if you are a beta user:

Install the latest version of WhatsApp beta on your primary device.

Open WhatsApp web on your desktop.

On the welcome screen, you will notice a blue highlighted text stating “Link with phone number.”

Enter your phone number and country code.

After that, you will be prompted to an 8-digit code on your desktop that needs to be added to your primary device.

Open WhatsApp on your Android device and tap on the three dots in the upper right corner.

Click on the “Linked Devices” option.

Select the Link with phone number option and enter the code prompted on your desktop.

WhatsApp will then log in to your desktop.

To conclude, WhatsApp's new Link with Phone Number feature is a convenient and secure way to link your WhatsApp account to WhatsApp Web. It is a welcome addition to the platform and is sure to be a popular feature among users.