Armenia Independence Day 2023: Google Doodle Honours the Country’s Struggle for Independence

Armenia Independence Day is celebrated on September 21st each year to commemorate the country's declaration of independence from the Soviet Union in 1991.

Armenia has a long and rich history dating back over 3,000 years. The country has been ruled by various empires and kingdoms over the centuries, but it has always maintained its unique culture and identity.

In the early 20th century, Armenia was part of the Russian Empire. After the Russian Revolution in 1917, Armenia declared its independence.

However, the country was soon invaded by the Ottoman Empire and the Armenian Genocide was perpetrated, in which an estimated 1.5 million Armenians were killed.

After World War I, Armenia became part of the Soviet Union. However, the Armenian people continued to fight for their independence. In 1991, Armenia declared its independence from the Soviet Union and became a sovereign nation.

Armenia Independence Day is a major holiday in Armenia. It is a day to celebrate the country's freedom and independence. Armenians all over the world celebrate this day with parades, festivals, and other events.

What Is the Significance of Armenia Independence Day?

Armenia Independence Day is a significant day for Armenians around the world. It is a day to celebrate the country's freedom and independence and to reflect on its rich history and culture.

Armenia Independence Day is also a day to reaffirm the Armenian people's commitment to democracy, human rights, and the rule of law. It is a day to look to the future and to work together to build a more prosperous and peaceful Armenia.

Google Doodle Honours the Country’s Struggle for Independence

Source: Google Doodle

Google celebrates Armenia Independence Day with a special Google Doodle. The Doodle featured the Armenian tricolour flag, with the letters of the Google logo replaced by traditional Armenian symbols.

Google mentions: “Today’s annual Doodle celebrates Armenia’s Independence Day! On this day in 1991, the Armenian National Assembly held a referendum that declared independence from the Soviet Union. The country’s citizens voted overwhelmingly in favor of freedom.”

The search engine giant mentions the country’s independence from the Soviet Union and Levon Ter-Petrosyan became the first elected Armenian president.

After having the president, the country saw many troubles and it took nearly 70 years for the country to completely eliminate Soviet rule.

