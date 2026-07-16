The Last Time America Hosted World Cup, MLS didn’t Even Exist: 5 Quick Facts About US 1994 Tournament
As the 2026 FIFA World Cup takes over North America, fans are looking back at the tournament's history. The last time the US hosted the World Cup solo was 32 years ago in 1994. Discover more facts about a tournament that changed American sports forever.
The 2026 World Cup is currently being hosted in three countries (Canada, Mexico, and the US) and 16 different stadiums. Whereas the highly anticipated finals of FIFA will be held at New York New Jersey Stadium (MetLife Stadium) in East Rutherford, New Jersey.
This year marks the second time that the United States has hosted a FIFA World Cup. Now the question is, when was the last time America hosted the World Cup before 2026?
To find the answer we have to look back 32 years to the summer of 1994. It was a tournament that laid the foundation for modern soccer in the United States.
History of the USA as 1994 World Cup Host Country
Soccer was a very niche sport in the country when FIFA gave the United States an opportunity to host the World Cup in 1994.
The US back then did not even have a functioning top tier professional soccer league at the time. Yet the month long tournament became a huge success.
It ran from June 17 to July 17, 1994 and featured 24 nations playing 52 matches. Big American gridiron stadiums were filled to the brim and proved that the US could pull off a large crowd of football fans from across the world.
Difference between 1994 and 2026 FIFA World Cup Host Countries
This is how the history of America as the 1994 World Cup host country compares to the current edition of the tournament you need to know for competitive exams or improve your General knowledge.
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Feature
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1994 FIFA World Cup
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2026 FIFA World Cup
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Host Format
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Solo Host (United States)
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Joint Host (USA, Mexico, Canada)
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Total Teams
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24 Teams
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48 Teams
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Total Matches
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52 Matches
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104 Matches
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Final Venue
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Rose Bowl (California)
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MetLife Stadium (New Jersey)
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Champions
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Brazil
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To be decided (Current Tournament)
5 Quick Facts about 1994 World Cup in the USA
Here are some more interesting facts about the US when it hosted the World Cup for the first time in 1994:
1. A Crowd Record That Stood for 32 Years
The tournament drew approximately 3,587,538 fans even though soccer was new to many Americans in 1994. It averaged about 69000 spectators per game. This record was yet to be broken until the huge expansion of the 2026 Cup.
2. It Forced the Birth of the MLS
FIFA only gave the US the tournament on one condition that they had to create a professional national league. This deal resulted in the creation of Major League Soccer (MLS). MLS was thus founded in 1993 and started playing in 1996.
3. The Heartbreak Penalty Out for Italy
The final match at the Rose Bowl between Brazil and Italy was the first in history to end in a 0-0 draw and go to penalties. Roberto Baggio who was the star player of Italy famously kicked the ball high over the crossbar and instantly handing the trophy to Brazil.
4. A Five Goal Historic Record in a Single Game
Russian forward Oleg Salenko set a World Cup record by scoring five goals in a single game against Cameroon. Cameroon's 42-year-old Roger Milla scored a goal in that same match and became the oldest goalscorer in the history of FIFA.
5. Playing Grass Games Indoors
The Pontiac Silverdome in Michigan made history as the first stadium to host a World Cup match indoors. Grass cannot naturally grow inside a dome so engineers grew the turf outside and rolled it in using hexagonal panels under special grow lights.
The 2026 World Cup tournament surely marks a new chapter for football but the 1994 World Cup remains the standard blueprint for the growth of soccer in America. Thirty two years ago the US did not just host a tournament. It built a permanent launchpad for soccer that still shapes the game today.
Senior Executive - Editorial
Harshita Singh is an education and general knowledge journalist with over 5 years of experience in educational writing. Specializing in US affairs and GK, Harshita has a track record of breaking down intricate geopolitical and historical subjects into clear, digestible insights for learners. Her strong background in text analysis, coupled with a Bachelor of Arts (Hons) in English from the University of Delhi, helps her produce authoritative, thoroughly researched content that empowers readers to engage confidently with global current affairs. For inquiries or academic insights, you can reach out to her directly at harshita.singh@jagrannewmedia.com.