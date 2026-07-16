The 2026 World Cup is currently being hosted in three countries (Canada, Mexico, and the US) and 16 different stadiums. Whereas the highly anticipated finals of FIFA will be held at New York New Jersey Stadium (MetLife Stadium) in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

This year marks the second time that the United States has hosted a FIFA World Cup. Now the question is, when was the last time America hosted the World Cup before 2026?

To find the answer we have to look back 32 years to the summer of 1994. It was a tournament that laid the foundation for modern soccer in the United States.

History of the USA as 1994 World Cup Host Country

Soccer was a very niche sport in the country when FIFA gave the United States an opportunity to host the World Cup in 1994.

The US back then did not even have a functioning top tier professional soccer league at the time. Yet the month long tournament became a huge success.