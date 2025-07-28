Where is the World's Pinkest Beach? Exploring Komodo's Breathtaking Pantai Merah

Have you ever been to a beach that is full of Pink Sand? One of the most special and breathtaking beaches in the world is Pink Beach, or Pantai Merah, in Indonesia, specifically inside the Komodo National Park.
This beach is one of only a few naturally colored pink beaches in the world and is arguably the most recognizable of them all.
Where Is Pink Beach Located?
Pink Beach is located on Komodo Island, within the greater Komodo National Park in eastern Indonesia. The closest major access is the fishing port of Labuan Bajo, which has an airport, hotels, and frequent boat excursions to the islands. Pink sand beaches also exist on nearby Padar Island and Lombok, but the Komodo Pink Beach is the most renowned and photogenic.
Why Is the Sand Pink at Pink Beach?
The pink sand is the result of an amazing natural phenomenon:
-
Tiny organisms such as Foraminifera play the leading roles. These small sea creatures secrete a red pigment which tints bits of coral on nearby reefs.
-
Waves and sea currents gradually grind these stained red bits of coral into minute particles over a period of time.
-
These red coral pieces then intermingle with the naturally white sand on the beach to form the pinkish color visible in some light, like early morning or late afternoon.
This combination of white sand and Foraminifera-colored coral gives rise to a delicate, pastel pink beach vividly contrasting with the turquoise waters and the rich green hills—a view only a few other places on earth can boast.
What Makes Pink Beach Special?
Rare Beauty: With just about seven pink beaches in the world, Pink Beach Komodo is a beauty rarely seen.
Bustling Marine Life: The waters around Komodo are famous for their vital coral reefs, and it is one of the best places to snorkel or dive.
Resplendent Scenery: The beach is lined by rolling green hills and faces clear blue waters, the perfect setting for memories to be captured through photos.
When Is Pink Beach Most Vibrant?
The pink color of the sand is brightest:
-
During the late afternoon or at sunsets, when the sunlight angle emphasizes red hues in the sand.
-
During clear, dry weather typically May through September the colors look brightest.
Going to Pink Beach
Access to Pink Beach is normally by boat tour from Labuan Bajo, and usually in combination with other visits to witness the renowned Komodo dragons as well as other islands within the park. Tourists can take advantage of swimming, snorkeling, and taking in the distinctive views of one of the world's most scenic coastlines
