Where is the World's Pinkest Beach? Exploring Komodo's Breathtaking Pantai Merah

Have you ever been to a beach that is full of Pink Sand? One of the most special and breathtaking beaches in the world is Pink Beach, or Pantai Merah, in Indonesia, specifically inside the Komodo National Park.

This beach is one of only a few naturally colored pink beaches in the world and is arguably the most recognizable of them all.

Where Is Pink Beach Located?

Pink Beach is located on Komodo Island, within the greater Komodo National Park in eastern Indonesia. The closest major access is the fishing port of Labuan Bajo, which has an airport, hotels, and frequent boat excursions to the islands. Pink sand beaches also exist on nearby Padar Island and Lombok, but the Komodo Pink Beach is the most renowned and photogenic.

Why Is the Sand Pink at Pink Beach?

The pink sand is the result of an amazing natural phenomenon: