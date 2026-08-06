Which City Is Called the City of Destiny? Know the Answer and Why
Discover which city is known as the City of Destiny. Learn why it earned this nickname, its location, history and interesting facts.
Many cities around the world are known by unique nicknames because of their history, geography or cultural importance. City of Destiny is popularly associated with one of India’s major port cities. Keep reading to know in detail about the city of destiny.
Which City Is Called the City of Destiny?
Visakhapatnam (Vizag) in Andhra Pradesh is known as the City of Destiny. Visakhapatnam is one of the country’s most important port cities and industrial hubs. It is located on the eastern coast of India along the Bay of Bengal.
Why Is Visakhapatnam Called the City of Destiny?
Visakhapatnam is called the city of destiny because it has transformed from a small coastal town into a major commercial city and is home to one of India’s largest natural harbours. It also plays a strategic role in India’s maritime economy.
Where Is Visakhapatnam Located?
Visakhapatnam is located in Andhra Pradesh in the Eastern Coast of India.
Why Is Visakhapatnam Famous?
The city is known for Visakhapatnam Port, India’s Eastern Naval Command headquarters, beautiful beaches, Araku Valley, Kailasagiri Hill Park, Submarine Museum and Steel Plant and industrial development.
City of Destiny:
|Feature
|Details
|City
|Visakhapatnam (Vizag)
|State
|Andhra Pradesh
|Nickname
|City of Destiny
|Coast
|Bay of Bengal
|Famous For
|Natural harbour, port, beaches and industries
|Major Port
|Visakhapatnam Port
Which Is the Major Port in Visakhapatnam?
Visakhapatnam Port is one of India’s oldest major ports and one of the busiest cargo-handling ports. It is located on the Bay of Bengal.
Which River Flows Through Visakhapatnam?
The Gosthani River is one of the important rivers associated with the Visakhapatnam region. Other nearby rivers include Sarada River, Varaha River and Tandava River.
Why Is Visakhapatnam Called the Jewel of the East Coast?
The city is known as the Jewel of the East Coast because it has beautiful beaches and scenic hills. It is one of India’s most attractive coastal destinations.
Executive - Editorial
Jasreet Kaur is a journalist with over 3 years of experience in digital media and news content creation. She specializes in covering Trending News, including major National and International developments, with a focus on delivering accurate, engaging, and reader-friendly stories. Prior to this, she worked with Zee News as a Content Writer, where she gained extensive experience in news reporting and content strategy. Driven by curiosity, credibility, and a passion for impactful journalism, Jasreet aims to contribute to informed public discourse while supporting positive growth in organizations, society, and the world.