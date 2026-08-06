Which City Is Called the City of Destiny? Know the Answer and Why

Many cities around the world are known by unique nicknames because of their history, geography or cultural importance. City of Destiny is popularly associated with one of India’s major port cities. Keep reading to know in detail about the city of destiny.

Which City Is Called the City of Destiny?

Visakhapatnam (Vizag) in Andhra Pradesh is known as the City of Destiny. Visakhapatnam is one of the country’s most important port cities and industrial hubs. It is located on the eastern coast of India along the Bay of Bengal.

Why Is Visakhapatnam Called the City of Destiny?

Visakhapatnam is called the city of destiny because it has transformed from a small coastal town into a major commercial city and is home to one of India’s largest natural harbours. It also plays a strategic role in India’s maritime economy.