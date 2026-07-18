Which District of Uttar Pradesh Receives the Maximum Rainfall?

Uttar Pradesh's (UP) vast geographical area of 243,286 km² (93,933 sq mi) influences its regional climatic zones. With the impact of the shifting Southwest Monsoon, UP’s Gorakhpur district receives the highest rainfall annually. While the Mathura district of UP receives the least rainfall.

The state's Terai belt and the northeastern regions dominate the list of total rainfall due to their geographical positioning near the Shivalik foothills.

Which District receives the highest rainfall in Uttar Pradesh?

According to the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) Gorakhpur district of UP receives the highest average annual and monsoon rainfall. Sometimes it is also referred to as Cherrapunji of Uttar Pradesh.

Gorakhpur lies in the northeastern part of the state within the Terai region (Indo-Gangetic Plain). The Shivalik range of the Himalayas makes it a primary recipient of the highest orographic rainfall.