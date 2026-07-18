Which District of Uttar Pradesh Receives the Maximum Rainfall?

Which District of Uttar Pradesh Receives the Highest Rainfall?
Do you know which district in Uttar Pradesh receives the highest rainfall? Explore the key reasons, regional monsoon patterns and official records of the district.
Uttar Pradesh's (UP) vast geographical area of 243,286 km² (93,933 sq mi) influences its regional climatic zones. With the impact of the shifting Southwest Monsoon, UP’s Gorakhpur district receives the highest rainfall annually. While the Mathura district of UP receives the least rainfall.
The state's Terai belt and the northeastern regions dominate the list of total rainfall due to their geographical positioning near the Shivalik foothills.
Which District receives the highest rainfall in Uttar Pradesh?
According to the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) Gorakhpur district of UP receives the highest average annual and monsoon rainfall. Sometimes it is also referred to as Cherrapunji of Uttar Pradesh.
Gorakhpur lies in the northeastern part of the state within the Terai region (Indo-Gangetic Plain). The Shivalik range of the Himalayas makes it a primary recipient of the highest orographic rainfall.
Orographic rainfall occurs when moist winds from the Bay of Bengal Branch of the Southwest Monsoon hit the Indo-Gangetic plain which causes the maximum precipitation in the district.
The climatic conditions and profile of Gorakhpur
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Average annual rainfall is approx 1245.3 mm
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Monsoon season rainfall (during month of June–September) is approx 1117.5mm
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Peak wet month is July and total raifall over 367 mm
Mathura district receives the lowest average annual rainfall in the state at around 54.4 cm (544 mm).
What are the Geographical factors that influence the high Rainfall?
Two key factors influence the district's rainfall, the Terai region and the wind from the Bay of Bengal.
The districts bordering Nepal act as a ramp for the monsoon winds. As the clouds are forced to rise over the foothills. They cool rapidly and condense into heavy downpours.
The eastern wing of the Indian monsoon enters Uttar Pradesh from Bihar, losing its moisture as it travels westward. Therefore Eastern UP naturally has a longer and more intense rainy season compared to Western UP.
Top List of Districts Receiving the Highest Rainfall in Uttar Pradesh
The precipitation pattern in Uttar Pradesh decreases from the North-East to the South-West and from the East to the West. Most of the highest rainfall-receiving districts lie the eastern plains and the sub-Himalayan Terai belt.
|
Rank
|
District
|
Regional Zone
|
Average Annual Rainfall
|
1
|
Gorakhpur
|
Eastern Terai
|
Approx. 1245.3mm
|
2
|
Bahraich
|
Northern Terai
|
Approx. 1190 mm
|
3
|
Saharanpur
|
North-Western Foothills
|
Approx. 1220 mm
|
4
|
Lakhimpur Kheri
|
Northern Terai
|
Approx. 1095mm
|
5
|
Maharajganj and Shravasti
|
Indo-Nepal Border
|
Approx 1080mm
While precipitation contributes to the agro-economy geography of the state by sustaining water-intensive crops like sugarcane and high-yielding paddy without relying on irrigation. It naturally recharges the groundwater table to support winter cropping and sustains dense forest ecosystems that promote the regional eco-tourism and timber industries.
Highest rainfall also causes disaster issues such as seasonal flooding and waterlogging, resulting in recurring infrastructural damage and crop losses.
Executive - Editorial
Manisha Waldia is a distinguished content strategist with 5 years of experience crafting premium educational content for UPSC and State PCS, with a focus on deep conceptual analysis across Polity, Geography, History, and Environment. She currently brings this expertise to Jagran Josh, where she covers major national and international events, current affairs, and static general knowledge. Over her career, Manisha's specialized insights have led her to curate high-impact materials and serve as a UPSC Mains answer-evaluator for India’s top institutes—including Drishti IAS, Shubhra Ranjan IAS, Study IQ, GS Score, and PWonlyIAS. She has also worked alongside leading NGOs like Oxfam India and Avani Kumaon.
Contact: manisha.waldia@jagrannewmedia.com