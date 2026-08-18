Which Indian Village Is Known as “Twin Village” or “Twin Town”? Location, Comparison World vs India & Key Facts

Have you ever heard about any village in India which is known for its twin population, where seeing two identical children is quite common?

It is Kodinhi, a village in Kerala, which is famous for its unusually large number of twins population, and due to this, this Indian village is known as “Twin Village” or “Twin Town”

Kodinhi is located in the Malappuram district of Kerala, which comes under the Nannambra Panchayat in the Tirurangadi taluk.

The revenue department of the Kerala Government also described Kodinhi as a famous tourist spot to see a larger number of twin populations in this village of Kerala.

Where Is Kodinhi Located?

Kodinhi is part of Nannambra Gram Panchayat in the Malappuram district. Government records also list a ward named Kodinhi under Nannambra.