Which Indian Village Is Known as “Twin Village” or “Twin Town”? Location, Comparison World vs India & Key Facts
Discover Kodinhi, Kerala’s famous Twin Village, known for its unusually high number of twins. Learn its location, key facts and world comparison.
Have you ever heard about any village in India which is known for its twin population, where seeing two identical children is quite common?
It is Kodinhi, a village in Kerala, which is famous for its unusually large number of twins population, and due to this, this Indian village is known as “Twin Village” or “Twin Town”
Kodinhi is located in the Malappuram district of Kerala, which comes under the Nannambra Panchayat in the Tirurangadi taluk.
The revenue department of the Kerala Government also described Kodinhi as a famous tourist spot to see a larger number of twin populations in this village of Kerala.
Where Is Kodinhi Located?
Kodinhi is part of Nannambra Gram Panchayat in the Malappuram district. Government records also list a ward named Kodinhi under Nannambra.
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Fact
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Details
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Village
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Kodinhi
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State
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Kerala
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District
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Malappuram
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Taluk
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Tirurangadi
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Panchayat
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Nannambra
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PIN Code
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676309
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Famous for
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Large number of twins
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Popular name
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Twin Village / Twin Town
Why Is Kodinhi Famous?
This village has a very unique feature. Everywhere, many of you can see twin babies, but Kodinhi village is famous because the village has an unusually large number of twin births.
Over the years, reports have recorded hundreds of pairs of twins in the area. This is much higher than what is normally seen in many parts of India.
The Kerala Government itself says that Kodinji is famous for the birth of a large number of twins.
Comparison
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Place
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Twin Birth Rate
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Kodinhi
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About 42–45 per 1,000 births
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India
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About 4–9 per 1,000 births in reported estimates
These figures are estimates from studies and reports, not a current official population census of twins.
World vs India: Twin Facts
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Place
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Twin-Birth Information
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Benin
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Highest national twinning rate in major comparative research
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Igbo-Ora, Nigeria
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Famous for an exceptionally high local twin-birth rate
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West & Central Africa
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Region with the world's highest twinning rates
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Kodinhi, Kerala
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Famous Indian village for its large number of twins
Did You Know
Kodinhi is not famous because every person born in the village is twin, rather than it is famous. After all, the number of twin births is unusually high compared with other places in India.
Source: Jordi Pizarro
Twin Village of India: Key Facts
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Kodinhi is in Kerala.
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It is located in Malappuram district.
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It is part of Nannambra Panchayat.
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The village is famous for its large number of twins.
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Reports estimate 400 or more pairs of twins in the village.
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Its twin birth rate has been reported at around 42–45 per 1,000 births.
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Researchers have studied the village to find the reason for the unusual pattern.
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No confirmed scientific explanation has been established yet.
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The Kerala Government also recognises Kodinhi as a place famous for twin births.
Executive - Editorial
Prabhat Mishra is a Subject Matter Expert and digital journalist with an extensive background in the competitive exam landscape and over 4 years of experience in education, national and international news, and current affairs. Over his tenure with top knowledge platforms like Mentorship India, IAS BABA, IAS SARTHI, and now Jagran Josh, he has a deep understanding of government exams like UPSC and State PCS, including UP and Bihar, as he has already qualified for the UPPCS 2022 Mains and Bihar 68th Mains. With his core expertise in history, polity, geography & current affairs, he specialises in creating well-researched, aspirant-centric content and simplifying complex topics for competitive examinations.