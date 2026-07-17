270/4, Here’s How the Highest Successful Run Chase Ever in T20 Cricket History Unfolded
Washington Freedoms recorded the highest successful run chase in T20 cricket by scoring 270/4 against MI New York on 15th July, 2026. Learn more about the record here.
T20 format is one of the most popular cricket formats in the world now, it is highlighted by big hitting and thrilling run chases. So here we will be learning about the highest successful run chase in T20 Cricket which includes all forms of T20 Cricket.
Highest Successful Run Chase in T20 Cricket
The record for the highest successful run chase in T20 Cricket in the world was achieved by Washington Freedom while playing against MI New York on 15th July, 2026. The MI New York team posted an imposing score of 266/9 while batting first in the eliminator match of the Major League Cricket 2026.
The score was anchored by Captain Nicholas Pooran’s 31-ball century, which is the second fastest century in franchise T20 cricket, only behind Royal Challengers Bengaluru’s Chris Gayle, who scored a 30-ball blinder against Pune Warriors in 2013. Besides Pooran, former West Indies captain Keiron Pollard contributed with 64 runs of 25 balls only.
Faced with the daunting task of chasing 267, the Washington Freedom started the innings by losing a wicket. But, captain Steven Smith and wicketkeeper Andries Gous joined hands for the 3rd wicket and registered a partnership of 240 runs that cleared the way for other players to seal the chase.
They achieved a score of 270/4 which is the highest ever score in the Major League Cricket. Both Smith and Gous scored a century in addition to the century by MI New York captain Nicholas Pooran.
This made it the first such instance in T20 Cricket where three centuries were scored in a T20 match. The score of 270/4 is the highest score recorded in Major League Cricket.
It was also the first time in the history of the T20 that 50 plus sixes were scored in the match. Out of the 51 sixes MI New York scored 29 sixes, while Washington Freedom scored 22 sixes.
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