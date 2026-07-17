270/4, Here’s How the Highest Successful Run Chase Ever in T20 Cricket History Unfolded

T20 format is one of the most popular cricket formats in the world now, it is highlighted by big hitting and thrilling run chases. So here we will be learning about the highest successful run chase in T20 Cricket which includes all forms of T20 Cricket.

Highest Successful Run Chase in T20 Cricket

The record for the highest successful run chase in T20 Cricket in the world was achieved by Washington Freedom while playing against MI New York on 15th July, 2026. The MI New York team posted an imposing score of 266/9 while batting first in the eliminator match of the Major League Cricket 2026.

The score was anchored by Captain Nicholas Pooran’s 31-ball century, which is the second fastest century in franchise T20 cricket, only behind Royal Challengers Bengaluru’s Chris Gayle, who scored a 30-ball blinder against Pune Warriors in 2013. Besides Pooran, former West Indies captain Keiron Pollard contributed with 64 runs of 25 balls only.