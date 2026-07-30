Which is the Longest Dam in Odisha?

Hirakud Dam built on Mahanadi is the longest dam in Odisha, and also the longest dam in India. It is around 25.79 kilometres long, this enormous length is possible due to the presence of two dykes on the side of the main dam.

It is also the longest earthern dam in India. The main dam is about 4.8 kilomters long and if the dykes are taken into account then it’s total length reaches 25.79 km.

Learn more about the Hirakud Dam, how it was established, and what makes it special for the Odisha people.

Longest Dam in Odisha

The longest dam in Odisha is the Hirakud Dam, it was inaugurated in the year 1957, and at 25.79 km, it remains the longest dam in India till date. It is situated 15km away from Sambalpur.

The dam consists of the main dam and the two dykes situated at the two sides. The main dam is around 4.8 km long making it the longest earthen dam in India.