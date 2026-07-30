Which is the Longest Dam in Odisha?
Hirakud dam built on the Mahanadi river is the longest dam in Odisha and India. Learn about the history, length, reservoir and catchment area of Hirakud Dam here.
Hirakud Dam built on Mahanadi is the longest dam in Odisha, and also the longest dam in India. It is around 25.79 kilometres long, this enormous length is possible due to the presence of two dykes on the side of the main dam.
It is also the longest earthern dam in India. The main dam is about 4.8 kilomters long and if the dykes are taken into account then it’s total length reaches 25.79 km.
Learn more about the Hirakud Dam, how it was established, and what makes it special for the Odisha people.
Longest Dam in Odisha
The longest dam in Odisha is the Hirakud Dam, it was inaugurated in the year 1957, and at 25.79 km, it remains the longest dam in India till date. It is situated 15km away from Sambalpur.
The dam consists of the main dam and the two dykes situated at the two sides. The main dam is around 4.8 km long making it the longest earthen dam in India.
The installed power capacity of Hirakud Dam is 347.5 MW. The dam also has a large reservoir known as the Hirakud Reservoir, it is regarded as the biggest artificial lake in India with an area of 746 square kilometers
Hirakud Dam is built on which river?
Hirakud dam is built on the Mahanadi which is the longest river in Odisha. Mahanadi has a total length of 858km out of which 494 km is flowing inside the state of Odisha.
When was the Hirakud Dam built?
Hirakud dam was built in the year 1953, while it was formally inaugurated on 13th January, 1957.
Who inaugurated the Hirakud Dam?
Hirakud dam was inaugurated on 13th January, 1957 by the Prime Minister, Jawaharlal Nehru.
What was the Cost of Building the Hirakud Dam?
Hirakud dam was built at the cost of ₹ 1000 million in the year 1957.
Which is the longest dam in India?
Hirakud dam is the longest dam in India with a total length of 25.79 km. The main dam is 4.8 km long and has two dykes which makes the total length 25.79 km.
What is the catchment area of Hirakud Dam?
The catchment area of Hirakud Dam is 83,400 square kilometers. It is about 59% of the total catchment area of the Mahanadi river.
Check out some more interesting articles from the general knowledge section to boost your knowledge of national and international topics. Stay connected with Jagran Josh for more topics like this.
Deputy Manager - Editorial
Mriganka Chakraborty is a seasoned digital journalist and communications professional who is currently working as Deputy Manager at Jagran Josh, where he leads the General Knowledge Section. As a subject matter expert with 8+ years of editorial experience, he has created authoritative content that is trusted by millions of readers around the world in Science, History, Geography, Polity, Economy, Sports, and Technology. His extensive expertise in these subjects enables him to present complex topics in an engaging, accurate, and reader-friendly manner to a global audience, making learning addictive and fun.
His background in a wide range of content areas and his ability to move between them make him a trusted voice to readers who want reliable, well-researched content across a variety of disciplines.
In his leisure time, Mriganka enjoys reading fiction novels and watching action and thriller movies, and cricket, which not only hone his storytelling skills but also keep his editorial vision fresh and dynamic.