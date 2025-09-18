Which is the Loudest Animal in the World?

The blue whale is the biggest creature ever to have existed on our planet. These incredible sea mammals can be longer and heavier than any other animal, even larger than the biggest dinosaurs. Read along with interesting facts about the blue whale in an easy-to-understand manner.
Blue whales have long, thin bodies that can be up to 30 meters (98 feet) in length. They can weigh up to 200 metric tons, which is roughly equivalent to 33 elephants! Their bluish-grey skin has a lighter colour on the belly. They sometimes take on a yellowish colour on the belly due to small amounts of algae, and thus they are also called "sulphur bottoms."
Blue whales inhabit nearly all the oceans of the world, apart from the Arctic. They migrate every year from the cold polar water, where they feed during summer, to the warmer tropical waters, where they mate and give birth during winter.
Diet and Feeding
Blue whales, even though they are enormous, feed primarily on very small shrimp-like animals known as krill. Blue whales consume as much as 4 tons of krill per day during feeding periods. Blue whales utilize plates of baleen in the mouth to strain food from large volumes of seawater.
Blue whales are typically alone or occur in small groups. They talk by making very loud, low-pitched noises that can travel hundreds of miles underwater. These noises aid them in locating other whales and finding their way through the immense ocean.
Reproduction and Lifespan
Following an 11-month gestation, a blue whale delivers a calf approximately 7 meters (23 feet) in length. Blue whales live approximately 80 to 90 years, though some have lived as long as 100 years.
Previously hunted nearly to extinction for oil and meat, blue whales are now safeguarded under international regulations. They are listed as endangered because of previous whaling and are subjected to frequent threats such as ship strikes, noise in the ocean, and global warming.
Interesting Facts
Blue whales' hearts are roughly 400 pounds heavy and as large as a car.
Their tongue alone can be as heavy as an elephant.
They are the loudest animals on Earth, with calls louder than a jet engine.
