Which is the Loudest Animal in the World?

The blue whale is the biggest creature ever to have existed on our planet. These incredible sea mammals can be longer and heavier than any other animal, even larger than the biggest dinosaurs. Read along with interesting facts about the blue whale in an easy-to-understand manner.

Which Animal is the Loudest Animal?

Blue whales have long, thin bodies that can be up to 30 meters (98 feet) in length. They can weigh up to 200 metric tons, which is roughly equivalent to 33 elephants! Their bluish-grey skin has a lighter colour on the belly. They sometimes take on a yellowish colour on the belly due to small amounts of algae, and thus they are also called "sulphur bottoms."

Blue whales inhabit nearly all the oceans of the world, apart from the Arctic. They migrate every year from the cold polar water, where they feed during summer, to the warmer tropical waters, where they mate and give birth during winter.