Which River is Known as The Lifeline Of Goa?
Do you know which western river is known as the lifeline of Goa? Learn about its origin in the Western Ghats springs, its vast basin covering 43 percent of the state, and its vital role in supplying drinking water.
Goa is a beautiful coastal state that is found in western India bordering the Arabian Sea. The capital of Goa is Panaji. It is surrounded by the state of Maharashtra on its northern side, while Karnataka is on its eastern and southern borders.
It covers an area of 3,702 square kilometres. Goa is a land of many rivers with 11 large rivers and around 42 small rivers that flow through the Western Ghats mountain range.
But do you know which one among these rivers is considered to be the life force of Goa? Let us take a look at the answer in this article!
Which River is Known As The Lifeline Of Goa?
The Mandovi River (also called Mahadayi River or Mhadei River) is referred to as the lifeline of Goa. The Mandovi River is the most significant river in Goa. This title of lifeline has been given due to the fact that it is the source of potable water for over 43 percent of the population in Goa.
Where does the Mandovi River Originate?
The river originates in the Western Ghats at Bhimgad in the Khanapur taluk of Belagavi district, Karnataka. It starts as a cluster of 30 natural springs at an elevation of about 600 meters above sea level. In Karnataka people mainly call it the Mhadei River.
Where does Mandovi River Flow and End?
The Mandovi River originates in Karnataka and runs westward into Goa via the taluk of Sattari. The total length of the river from its source to where it ends is around 81 kilometres.
Of this length, about 35 kilometres are in Karnataka, 1 kilometre is part of the boundary, and around 45 kilometres run within Goa.
Some of the significant towns on the route of this river are Valpoi, Bicholim, Ponda, Old Goa, and Panaji. It eventually empties itself into the Arabian Sea at Cabo Raj Bhavan, Panaji.
What are the Major Tributaries of Mandovi River?
The Mandovi River is fed by the following rivers:
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Main tributaries include the Mapusa River, Ragada River, Kotrachi Nadi, Mhadei, and Madei stream.
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Thus, these rivers combine to form the Mandovi river basin, covering an area of approximately 2,032 square kilometres.
Out of the total 2,032 square kilometres of the Mandovi river basin area, about 1,580 square kilometres lie within Goa, forming 43 percent of the total geographical area of Goa!
Why Mandovi River is the Lifeline of Goa?
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Source of Drinking Water: The Opa water treatment plant is highly dependent upon the Mandovi basin for the supply of drinking water to the people of North Goa and some areas of South Goa.
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Mining and Transportation of Water: Over the years, barges have been using the deep waters of the Mandovi River to transport iron ore from inland mines to Marmagao Port.
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Tourism and Economy: The river organises sunset cruises and casino boats along with water sports in Panaji, generating enormous income for the state's economy.
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Agriculture: The farmers utilise the fertile riverbanks to cultivate paddy, cashews, and coconut trees.
River Map of Goa (Credit: sandrp.in)
5 Interesting Facts about the Mandovi River
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Dudhsagar Waterfalls, an internationally known waterfall, is formed by the Khandepar River, a major tributary of the Mandovi River system.
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Dr Salim Ali Bird Sanctuary, a renowned bird sanctuary, is situated on Chorao Island on the banks of the Mandovi River and houses some rare migratory birds.
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Goa and Karnataka are locked in a prolonged legal battle over sharing the Mhadei water under the Mandovi Water Disputes Tribunal formed in 2010.
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The Mandovi River divides itself and forms a number of populated islands like Divar, Chorao, and Vanxim in Goa.
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The river remains tidal for about 42 kilometres up its course, and thus salt water gets mixed with fresh water at high tide.
Flora and Fauna Found in the Mandovi River Basin
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River: It passes through tropical evergreen forests and mangroves.
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Vegetation: Various types of mangroves, including Rhizophora and Avicennia; coconut trees; casuarina; and bamboo grow on its estuary banks.
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Animal life: River basins include the marsh crocodiles, commonly known as mugger crocodiles, smooth-coated otters, wild pigs, and around 100 species of birds. There are various marine animals such as oysters, crabs, and local fishes named Modso and Chonak in estuarine water.
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