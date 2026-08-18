Goa is a beautiful coastal state that is found in western India bordering the Arabian Sea. The capital of Goa is Panaji. It is surrounded by the state of Maharashtra on its northern side, while Karnataka is on its eastern and southern borders.

It covers an area of 3,702 square kilometres. Goa is a land of many rivers with 11 large rivers and around 42 small rivers that flow through the Western Ghats mountain range.

But do you know which one among these rivers is considered to be the life force of Goa? Let us take a look at the answer in this article!

Which River is Known As The Lifeline Of Goa?

The Mandovi River (also called Mahadayi River or Mhadei River) is referred to as the lifeline of Goa. The Mandovi River is the most significant river in Goa. This title of lifeline has been given due to the fact that it is the source of potable water for over 43 percent of the population in Goa.