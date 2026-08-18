Which State Is the Largest Producer of Honey in India? Know the Answer

Honey production is an important part of India’s agricultural and rural economy. India is the second largest honey-producing country. But which state produces the most honey in India? The answer is Uttar Pradesh. Keep reading to know in detail.

Which State Is the Largest Producer of Honey in India?

Uttar Pradesh is the largest honey-producing state in India. It contributes around 17% of India’s honey production. It is followed by West Bengal (16%), Punjab (14%), Bihar (12%) and Rajasthan (9%). These figures are cited by the Press Information Bureau from Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare data.

Which State Produces the Most Honey in India?

Rank State Share of India’s Honey Production 1 Uttar Pradesh 17% 2 West Bengal 16% 3 Punjab 14% 4 Bihar 12% 5 Rajasthan 9%

Which Country Is the Largest Producer of Honey in the World?