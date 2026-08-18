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Which State Is the Largest Producer of Honey in India? Know the Answer

By Jasreet Kaur
Last Updated: Aug 18, 2026, 10:19 IST

Uttar Pradesh is India’s largest honey-producing state, accounting for 17% of production. Know India’s position in global honey production and the world’s largest honey producer.

Which State Is the Largest Producer of Honey in India? Know the Answer
Which State Is the Largest Producer of Honey in India? Know the Answer

Honey production is an important part of India’s agricultural and rural economy. India is the second largest honey-producing country. But which state produces the most honey in India? The answer is Uttar Pradesh. Keep reading to know in detail. 

Which State Is the Largest Producer of Honey in India?

Uttar Pradesh is the largest honey-producing state in India. It contributes around 17% of India’s honey production. It is followed by West Bengal (16%), Punjab (14%), Bihar (12%) and Rajasthan (9%). These figures are cited by the Press Information Bureau from Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare data. 

Which State Produces the Most Honey in India?

Rank State Share of India’s Honey Production
1 Uttar Pradesh 17%
2 West Bengal 16%
3 Punjab 14%
4 Bihar 12%
5 Rajasthan 9%

Which Country Is the Largest Producer of Honey in the World?

China is the world’s largest producer of natural honey. In 2024, China produced around 444,800 metric tonnes of natural honey. China accounted for about 24.1% of global production. Its production was more than three times India’s output. 

Is India the Second-Largest Producer of Honey in the World?

Yes. According to 2024 FAOSTAT data:

Country Honey Production (Tonnes)
China 444,800
India 146,000
Türkiye 95,492
Ethiopia 85,960
Iran 80,249

How Much Honey Does India Produce?

India produced approximately 1.4 lakh metric tonnes of natural honey in 2024, according to the PIB’s National Beekeeping & Honey Mission backgrounder. APEDA lists India’s 2023 production at approximately 142 thousand MT. 

Which Types of Honey Does India Produce?

India produces several varieties of natural honey, including Rapeseed/Mustard honey, Eucalyptus honey, Lychee honey, Sunflower honey, Karanj/Pongamea honey, Multi-flora, Himalayan honey, Acacia honey and Wild-flora honey.

What Is the National Beekeeping and Honey Mission?

The Government of India launched the National Beekeeping and Honey Mission (NBHM) to promote scientific beekeeping and develop the honey industry.bThe scheme has a total budget outlay of ₹500 crore for FY 2020-21 to 2025-26. 

Honey Production in India

Category Answer
Largest honey-producing state in India Uttar Pradesh
Share of Uttar Pradesh 17%
Largest honey producer in the world China
India’s global production rank 2nd
China’s 2024 production 444,800 tonnes
India’s 2024 production 146,000 tonnes
India’s global honey export rank 2nd
Major Indian honey-producing states UP, West Bengal, Punjab, Bihar, Rajasthan

Jasreet Kaur
Jasreet Kaur

Executive - Editorial

Jasreet Kaur is a journalist with over 3 years of experience in digital media and news content creation. She specializes in covering Trending News, including major National and International developments, with a focus on delivering accurate, engaging, and reader-friendly stories. Prior to this, she worked with Zee News as a Content Writer, where she gained extensive experience in news reporting and content strategy. Driven by curiosity, credibility, and a passion for impactful journalism, Jasreet aims to contribute to informed public discourse while supporting positive growth in organizations, society, and the world.

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First Published: Aug 18, 2026, 10:19 IST

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