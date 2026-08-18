Which State Is the Largest Producer of Honey in India? Know the Answer
Uttar Pradesh is India’s largest honey-producing state, accounting for 17% of production. Know India’s position in global honey production and the world’s largest honey producer.
Honey production is an important part of India’s agricultural and rural economy. India is the second largest honey-producing country. But which state produces the most honey in India? The answer is Uttar Pradesh. Keep reading to know in detail.
Which State Is the Largest Producer of Honey in India?
Uttar Pradesh is the largest honey-producing state in India. It contributes around 17% of India’s honey production. It is followed by West Bengal (16%), Punjab (14%), Bihar (12%) and Rajasthan (9%). These figures are cited by the Press Information Bureau from Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare data.
Which State Produces the Most Honey in India?
|Rank
|State
|Share of India’s Honey Production
|1
|Uttar Pradesh
|17%
|2
|West Bengal
|16%
|3
|Punjab
|14%
|4
|Bihar
|12%
|5
|Rajasthan
|9%
Which Country Is the Largest Producer of Honey in the World?
China is the world’s largest producer of natural honey. In 2024, China produced around 444,800 metric tonnes of natural honey. China accounted for about 24.1% of global production. Its production was more than three times India’s output.
Is India the Second-Largest Producer of Honey in the World?
Yes. According to 2024 FAOSTAT data:
|Country
|Honey Production (Tonnes)
|China
|444,800
|India
|146,000
|Türkiye
|95,492
|Ethiopia
|85,960
|Iran
|80,249
How Much Honey Does India Produce?
India produced approximately 1.4 lakh metric tonnes of natural honey in 2024, according to the PIB’s National Beekeeping & Honey Mission backgrounder. APEDA lists India’s 2023 production at approximately 142 thousand MT.
Which Types of Honey Does India Produce?
India produces several varieties of natural honey, including Rapeseed/Mustard honey, Eucalyptus honey, Lychee honey, Sunflower honey, Karanj/Pongamea honey, Multi-flora, Himalayan honey, Acacia honey and Wild-flora honey.
What Is the National Beekeeping and Honey Mission?
The Government of India launched the National Beekeeping and Honey Mission (NBHM) to promote scientific beekeeping and develop the honey industry.bThe scheme has a total budget outlay of ₹500 crore for FY 2020-21 to 2025-26.
Honey Production in India
|Category
|Answer
|Largest honey-producing state in India
|Uttar Pradesh
|Share of Uttar Pradesh
|17%
|Largest honey producer in the world
|China
|India’s global production rank
|2nd
|China’s 2024 production
|444,800 tonnes
|India’s 2024 production
|146,000 tonnes
|India’s global honey export rank
|2nd
|Major Indian honey-producing states
|UP, West Bengal, Punjab, Bihar, Rajasthan
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