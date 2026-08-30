Who Has Scored the Most Runs in Test Cricket at Home? Check Joe Root’s Stats and Record

Joe Root has achieved another major record in Test cricket. The England batter has become the player with the most runs in Test cricket on home soil.

Root has now scored more Test runs in England than any other batter has scored in their own country. He went past the previous record held by former Australia captain Ricky Ponting.

But how many runs has Joe Root scored at home? How does his record compare with Ponting and Sachin Tendulkar? Let us check Joe Root’s Stats and Record.

Who Has Scored the Most Runs in Test Cricket at Home?

Joe Root is now at the top of the list of batters with the most Test runs in their home country.

Root has scored 7,594 runs in Test matches in England.

Before him, this record belonged to Ricky Ponting. The former Australian batter scored 7,578 runs in Test matches played in Australia.