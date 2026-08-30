Who Has Scored the Most Runs in Test Cricket at Home? Check Joe Root’s Stats and Record
Joe Root is now the highest run-scorer in Test cricket at home. Check his 7,594 runs in England, home Test stats and comparison with Ricky Ponting and Sachin Tendulkar.
Joe Root has achieved another major record in Test cricket. The England batter has become the player with the most runs in Test cricket on home soil.
Root has now scored more Test runs in England than any other batter has scored in their own country. He went past the previous record held by former Australia captain Ricky Ponting.
But how many runs has Joe Root scored at home? How does his record compare with Ponting and Sachin Tendulkar? Let us check Joe Root’s Stats and Record.
Who Has Scored the Most Runs in Test Cricket at Home?
Joe Root is now at the top of the list of batters with the most Test runs in their home country.
Root has scored 7,594 runs in Test matches in England.
Before him, this record belonged to Ricky Ponting. The former Australian batter scored 7,578 runs in Test matches played in Australia.
Root went past Ponting's record while playing Test cricket for England.
|
Player
|
Country
|
Home Test Runs
|
Joe Root
|
England
|
7,594
|
Ricky Ponting
|
Australia
|
7,578
|
Sachin Tendulkar
|
India
|
7,216
|
Mahela Jayawardene
|
Sri Lanka
|
7,167
|
Jacques Kallis
|
South Africa
|
7,035
The figures show that Root has a lead of 16 runs over Ponting.
You look up, and Joe Root's on 14,000 Test runs. pic.twitter.com/6VRBYDNLRB— England Cricket (@englandcricket) June 20, 2026
Joe Root’s Test Record in England
Root has played 89 Test matches in England. In these matches, he has batted 156 times and scored 7,594 runs.
His batting average at home is 53.85.
He has also scored 24 centuries and 35 half-centuries in Test matches in England. His highest Test score in England is 254 runs.
|
Joe Root’s Home Test Record
|
Figures
|
Tests
|
89
|
Innings
|
156
|
Runs
|
7,594
|
Average
|
53.85
|
Highest score
|
254
|
Centuries
|
24
|
Half-centuries
|
35
These numbers show that Root has been very consistent while playing Test cricket in England.
When Did Joe Root Break Ricky Ponting’s Record?
Ricky Ponting had scored 7,578 Test runs in Australia.Joe Root went past this number during England's Test match against Pakistan at Lord's.
Root scored 24 runs in the match. These runs took his home Test total beyond Ponting's record.
After the innings, Root's total reached 7,594 runs in England.
Joe Root vs Ricky Ponting
Joe Root and Ricky Ponting are two of the most successful Test batters of their generations. Ponting played 92 Test matches in Australia and scored 7,578 runs.
Root has reached 7,594 runs in 89 Test matches in England.
|
Record
|
Joe Root
|
Ricky Ponting
|
Home country
|
England
|
Australia
|
Home Tests
|
89
|
92
|
Home runs
|
7,594
|
7,578
|
Home batting average
|
53.85
|
56.97
|
Highest score
|
254
|
257
|
Centuries
|
24
|
23
Ponting still has a better batting average at home, but Root has scored more total runs.
Sachin Tendulkar Is Third
India's Sachin Tendulkar is third on the list.
Tendulkar scored 7,216 Test runs in India. He played 94 Test matches at home.
He scored 22 centuries and 32 half-centuries in these matches.
Tendulkar's highest Test score in India was 217 runs.
So, the top three players for Test runs at home are:
-
Joe Root – 7,594 runs
-
Ricky Ponting – 7,578 runs
-
Sachin Tendulkar – 7,216 runs
Joe Root’s Stats & Record
Batting Career Summary
|
Format
|
Test
|
ODI
|
T20I
|
IPL
|
Matches
|
168
|
192
|
32
|
3
|
Innings
|
307
|
181
|
30
|
1
|
Runs
|
14,208
|
7,826
|
893
|
10
|
Balls
|
24,696
|
8,907
|
707
|
15
|
Highest
|
262
|
166
|
90
|
10
|
Average
|
50.38
|
51.15
|
35.72
|
10.00
|
Strike Rate
|
57.53
|
87.87
|
126.31
|
66.67
|
Not Out
|
25
|
28
|
5
|
0
|
Fours
|
1,528
|
638
|
92
|
1
|
Sixes
|
46
|
55
|
16
|
0
|
Ducks
|
15
|
9
|
2
|
0
|
50s
|
68
|
48
|
5
|
0
|
100s
|
41
|
20
|
0
|
0
|
200s
|
6
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
300s
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
400s
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
Joe Root's record shows his incredible consistency in Test cricket.
He is not just England's leading modern Test batter; he has now reached the top of one of the most difficult statistical lists in the format.
With 7,594 Test runs in England, Root has moved ahead of Ricky Ponting and become the No. 1 batter for most Test runs at home.
The record is another major achievement in a career that has already included more than 14,000 Test runs, over 40 Test centuries and several other major milestones.
Executive - Editorial
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