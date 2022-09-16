Who is Mark Boucher? Early Life, Career, Achievements

Mark Boucher appointed as Mumbai Indians Head Coach: The former South African wicketkeeper-batsman Mark Boucher has been appointed as the head coach of the IPL side Mumbai Indians for the IPL 2023 season replacing Mahela Jayawardene.

Mark Boucher is currently the coach of the South African National Cricket Team and will continue till the T20 World Cup which is going to be played in October and November. He will take over as head coach of Mumbai Indians after that.

Learn about Mark Boucher, his early life, professional career and coaching records.

Who is Mark Boucher?

Mark Boucher is a former South African wicketkeeper-batsman who holds the record for most dismissals in test cricket. He played for 15 years before being forced to take retirement after being hit on the left eye by a bail while playing against Somerset in July 2012.

Since his retirement, he was involved in coaching and helped Titans win 5 domestic titles. He was appointed the national team's coach in 2019 and helped the team win 11 Test wins, 12 in ODIs and 23 T20I during that time.

Mark Boucher - Latest News

Mark Boucher - Early Life

Mark Boucher was born as Mark Verdon Boucher on December 3, 1976 in East London, Cape Province to Heather Boucher and Verdon Boucher.

He studied in Selborne College.

He was later coached by Richard Pybus in cricket during his study in college.

Mark Boucher - Career

Mark Boucher started playing first-class cricket in 1995 for the Border team, before being called upon as a replacement for the injured Dave Richardson in 1997.

His international career started with a test debut against Pakistan in October 1997, subsequently, he also made his debut in ODI’s in January 1998.

Mark Boucher has an illustrious career playing for South Africa where he played 147 test, 295 ODI’s and 25 T20’s.

He holds the record for most dismissals in world cricket with a total of 998 dismissals, of which 555 came in test matches.

Mark Boucher - Achievements

He holds the world record for most dismissals in international cricket having scalped 998 dismissals across formats.

He has 555 dismissals in 147 matches, the highest in Test Cricket.

He is also 3rd in the all-time list of most scalps by wicketkeepers in ODI's.

Boucher also held the record of most score by a night watchman when he scored 125 against Zimbabwe while coming on as a night watchman.

He scored a whirlwind 50 to help South Africa win the ODI match versus Australia, which is regarded as the Greatest ODI International played.

Led the Titans team to 5 domestic titles during his stint as a coach for them.