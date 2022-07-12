Who is Mo Farah? Former Olympic Champion Biography, Net Worth, Career

Mo Farah is a British long-distance runner. With ten global championship gold medals (six World Titles and four Olympic titles), Farah is the most successful British track athlete in modern Olympic Games history. In a BBC documentary, Farah disclosed that he had been trafficked into the UK illegally at the age of nine.

Mo Farah Biography

Mo Farah was born on 23rd March 1983 in Somaliland. At the age of four, he lost his father in a civil war and later got separated from his mother as well. During a BBC documentary, he revealed that he was illegally trafficked to the United Kingdom (UK) through Djibouti. Following this incident, his name was changed to Mohammed Farah from his birth name Hussein Abdi Kahin. He revealed that he was flown over from Somaliland to the UK by a woman he had never met. After arriving in the UK, he worked as a domestic servant.

In July 2000, Farah attained the British citizenship under his present name Mohammed Farah. Until July 2022, Farah kept this aspect of his life hidden. At the age of 11 or 12, he started attending Year 7 at the Feltham Community College where his athletic talent was noticed by physical education teacher Alan Watkinson. Later, Farah joined the Borough of Hounslow Athletics Club in West London.

Mo Farah Career

39-year-old Mo Farah is the British indoor record holder for the 3000m, and the European record holder for the 10,000m half marathon, marathon, and two miles. Farah is also the current world record hold for the one-hour run and indoor world record holder for the two miles. Farah’s running style has been described as tactical and bouncy.

Farah has been the gold medallist at the 2012 and 2016 Olympic Games in both 5000m and 10,000m. After Lasse, he is the second athlete who has won two gold titles at the Olympic Games. In the 2013 and 2015 World Championships, he completed the ‘distance double’.

At the 2011 World Championships, Farah came 1st in the 5000m and 2nd in the 10,000m. Since then till 2017, he held a record of ten gold wins (5000m in 2011), (10,000m in 2017), and (doubles in 2012, 2013, 2015, and 2016).

Farah has won five gold medals at the European Athletics Championships and ten global championship gold medals (six World Titles and four Olympic titles). He has also won the European Athlete of the Year award. He also won the British Athletics Writers Association award three times and British Athlete of the Year award six times. In 2017, he also won the BBC Sports Personality of the Year.

In 2013, Farah got appointed as the Commander of the Order of the British Empire (CBE). Farah has also been knighted by Queen Elizabeth during the 2017 New Year Honours for services to athletics.

Mo Farah Net Worth

As of 2022, the net worth of British athlete Mo Farah is estimated to be around $5 million (around £4 million).

Mo Farah Wife

Mo Farah got married to his girlfriend Tania Nell in April 2010. The couple have twin daughters who were born in August 2012. They were blessed with a son in 2015.

Mo Farah Family

Mo Farah lives with his family (wife and children) in London, England.

