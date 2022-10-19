Who is Romina Pourmokhtari? Know all about the youngest minister of Sweden here

Romina Pourmokhtari: 26-year-old Romina Pourmoktari is appointed as the climate minister of Sweden by the newly appointed Prime minister Ulf Kristersson. This makes her the youngest minister in the history of Sweden. The earliest record was for 27 years.

Who is Romina Pourmukhtari?

Romina Pourmukhtari is the youngest person to be appointed as a minister in the government of Sweden. She beats the record which was of 27 years till her appointment.

As heroic Iranian women & youth are fighting for equality, liberty & basic human rights, a 26-year woman of Iranian origin makes history, becoming Sweden’s youngest-ever minister.



Congrats & good luck to Romina Pourmokhtari, 🇸🇪’s new Minister for Climate & the Environment. pic.twitter.com/ISyzaS2lHT — Kaveh Madani (@KavehMadani) October 19, 2022

Romina Pourmukhtari - Family, Career

Romina Pourmukhtari was born in Stockholm suburbs to Iranian parents. Her father Ibrahim Pourmokhtari is from Tabriz, Iran. She was previously the head of the youth wing of the Liberal People Party.

She was awarded the climate and environment portfolio in the current government that is headed by Ulf Kristersson, who leads a right coalition wing that is supported by far-right Sweden Democrats.

Romina is not known to have climate in her political profile previously.

Romina has in past expressed opinions about the coalition with Sweden Democrats, who were against immigration, but has recently pledged to support the government in matters related to immigration and crime.

It has to be noted that more than 20% of the Swedish population comprises immigrants mostly from Syria, Iraq, Afghanistan and Somalia.

Structure of New Government

The new government consists of 24 ministers out of which 13 are men and 11 are women. Of the 24 ministers, thirteen are from Moderates, six belong to the Christian Democrats and five are liberals.

The coalition was able to overthrow the Social Democrats, who have dominated Swedish politics since the 1930s.