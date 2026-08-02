Indian Teenager Tanvi Sharma Becomes Youngest-Ever Taipei Open Champion
India's Tanvi Sharma scripted history after winning the Taipei Open and becoming its youngest-ever champion.
Another history has been created by 17 year old Tanvi Sharma in the field of badminton. Tanvi won the Taipei Open 2026 title, defeating her opponent in a straight-game victory in the women's singles final.
With this win she got her first BWF World Tour title of her career and she became the youngest-ever champion in the history of the Taipei Open that too across all categories.
Here is her journey, the final match, the records she created, and her career highlights.
Quick Overview of Tanvi Sharma's Victory
Tanvi played against Vietnam’s Nguyen Thuy Linh. Here is a quick overview:
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Particular
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Details
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Tournament
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Taipei Open 2026
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Event
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Women's Singles
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Champion
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Tanvi Sharma (India)
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Opponent
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Nguyen Thuy Linh (Vietnam)
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Final Score
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21-16, 21-16
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Match Duration
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36 minutes
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Achievement
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Youngest-ever Taipei Open Champion
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Category
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BWF World Tour Super 300
Who is Tanvi Sharma? Her Career Highlights
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Year
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Achievement
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2023
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Won silver in Badminton Asia U17 Junior Championships
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2024
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Picked up gold with India team at Asian Team Championships
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2024
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Runner-up at Odisha Masters BWF Super 100
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2025
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Won silver at BWF World Junior Championships in girls' singles
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2025
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Took home bronze at BWF World Junior Championships in mixed team
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2025
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Became World No. 1 in Junior Women's Singles rankings
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2025
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Runner-up in US Open Super 300
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2025
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Runner-up in Guwahati Masters Super 100
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2026
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Champion in Taipei Open maiden BWF World Tour title
Tanvi was born on 22 December 2008 in Hoshiarpur, Punjab. She started her journey with badminton at a very young age at around 5 years old. Her mother, Meena Sharma, was a former volleyball player and she later became Tanvi’s coach.
Her elder sister was also a badminton player and her source of inspiration. Tanvi’s junior career was quite impressive as she won a silver medal in girls' singles and a bronze medal in the mixed team event at the 2025 BWF World Junior Championships which was held in Guwahati.
She was also the part of Indian team that won the gold medal at the 2024 Asian Team Championships. Moreover she became the World No. 1 in junior women's singles badminton rankings.
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