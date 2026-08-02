Indian Teenager Tanvi Sharma Becomes Youngest-Ever Taipei Open Champion

Another history has been created by 17 year old Tanvi Sharma in the field of badminton. Tanvi won the Taipei Open 2026 title, defeating her opponent in a straight-game victory in the women's singles final.

With this win she got her first BWF World Tour title of her career and she became the youngest-ever champion in the history of the Taipei Open that too across all categories.

Here is her journey, the final match, the records she created, and her career highlights.

Quick Overview of Tanvi Sharma's Victory

Tanvi played against Vietnam’s Nguyen Thuy Linh. Here is a quick overview: