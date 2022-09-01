Who is Tim David? Know all about the new player in the Australian T20 World Cup Squad

Tim David Selected in Australia T20 World Cup Squad: Big Hitter Tim David has been selected for the Australian T20 World Cup Squad which is going to be held in October in Australia.

The selection of Tim David was made due to his power-hitting abilities in T20 Cricket. He is currently one of the best finishers in the world of T20 Cricket.

We will learn about Tim David, his playing career and more in this story.

Tim David - Latest News

Tim David has been selected for the T20 World Squad for Australia, the announcement of the squad was made on 1st September 2022. He is also a part of the preparation team for the world cup and will be touring India in September.

The T20 World Cup is going to be held in Australia in the months of October and November.

Tim David can hit a LONG ball! 💥



And captain Aaron Finch is looking forward to seeing his power showcased in the national team | @alintaenergy #T20WorldCup pic.twitter.com/np5fPH5fMd — cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) September 1, 2022

Who is Tim David?

Tim David is a Singapore-born international cricketer who has played for the Singapore national team. His father, Rod David, is an Australian-born cricketer and engineer who shifted to Singapore for work purposes.

Tim’s parents moved back to Australia when Tim was two years old, and he grew up in Perth.

Tim David - Basic Details

Full Name Timothy Hay David Born 16th March 1996 Batting Style Right Hand Bat Bowling Style Right Arm Offbreak Position Middle Order Speciality The Finisher T20 Debut 22nd July 2019 Team Represented Singapore National Team (2019-21), Australia (2022) Club Teams Represented Perth Scorcher, Hobart Hurricanes (BBL), Royal Challengers Bangalore, Mumbai Indians (IPL), Lahore Qalandars, Multan Sultans (PSL), St.Lucia Kings (CPL), Souther Brave (The Hundred), Lancashire (Vitality T20 Blast)

Tim David - International T20 Career

Tim David started playing white-ball cricket as a part of Singapore national team. He made his debut on July 2019 for Singapore.

Also, he has been selected for the T20 squad of the Australian Cricket Team for the 2022 T20 World Cup. He will playing in the series against India starting from September 2022.

Tim David - Franchise T20 Career

Tim David has played for many franchises worldwide. The most popular teams for which he played were Perth Scorcher, Hobart Hurricanes (BBL), Royal Challengers Bangalore, Mumbai Indians (IPL), Lahore Qalandars, Multan Sultans (PSL), St.Lucia Kings (CPL), Souther Brave (The Hundred), Lancashire (Vitality T20 Blast).

He was picked up for 8.25 crores in the 2022 IPL by the Mumbai Indians team, where he displayed his exceptional power-hitting capabilities by hitting 16 balls for six while facing only 86 balls which was the highest by any player in the history of IPL.