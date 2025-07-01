Who is Trapit Bansal? Indian Origin Set to Join Meta Superintelligence; Check Education, Career Details

Trapit Bansal is grabbing headlines for becoming a part of Meta’s recently formed Superintelligence team.
He’s best known for his work at OpenAI, where he was a principal engineer helping to build some of its most advanced AI models, including the o1 reasoning model.
Bansal was an undergraduate at IIT Kanpur and did his PhD in Computer Science at the University of Massachusetts Amherst. He has provided policy advice to leading tech companies including Google, Microsoft and OpenAI.
His departure to Meta is considered a major coup for the company, which is seeking to take the lead in the developing race to AI superintelligence. Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg is taking a personal interest in this effort and hiring the best and brightest from around the world to make it happen.
Who is Trapit Bansal?
Trapit Bansal, a prominent AI researcher from India, recently made a significant career move, shifting from OpenAI to Meta. He's widely recognised as a highly influential figure in the artificial intelligence field.
Where He Studied
Bansal has a strong academic background. He earned both his Bachelor's and Master's degrees in Mathematics and Statistics from the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kanpur, graduating in 2012.
Later, he pursued higher education at the University of Massachusetts Amherst, where he obtained a Master of Science (MS) in Computer Science between 2015 and 2019, and a Doctor of Philosophy (PhD) in Computer Science from 2015 to December 2021.
His doctoral studies primarily focused on meta-learning, deep learning, and natural language processing. He also completed a research internship at the Indian Institute of Science (IISc), Bangalore.
His Professional Journey
Bansal's career features notable contributions at leading tech companies. Before joining OpenAI full-time, he gained experience through research internships at major tech firms, including Facebook (now Meta), Google, and Microsoft.
He started at OpenAI in January 2022 as a "member of technical staff." During his time there, he played a crucial role in establishing the foundation for the company's research in reinforcement learning, working closely with co-founder and chief scientist Ilya Sutskever.
He was also a key contributor to the development of "o1," OpenAI's first AI reasoning model available commercially. In June 2025, he left OpenAI to join Meta's new superintelligence unit.
Why Did He Leave OpenAI to Join Meta?
- Trapit Bansal, a top AI researcher, recently left OpenAI to join Meta. While his reasons aren't clear, he's part of a growing number of AI experts moving to Meta.
- Meta is aggressively hiring for its AI "superintelligence" team. CEO Mark Zuckerberg is personally involved, offering very attractive compensation packages (a mix of stock and benefits, not just a bonus).
- Bansal's social media post hints at his excitement for Meta's AI goals, stating, "Superintelligence is now in sight." He'll be helping Meta build an advanced AI reasoning model to compete with systems from OpenAI (like o3) and DeepSeek (R1).
- This move is a big win for Meta and a setback for OpenAI. It comes despite OpenAI CEO Sam Altman previously saying Meta wasn't successfully recruiting their top talent.
- Bansal is just one of several researchers who have recently shifted from OpenAI to Meta's superintelligence group.
Comments
All Comments (0)
Join the conversation