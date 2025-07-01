Who is Trapit Bansal? Indian Origin Set to Join Meta Superintelligence; Check Education, Career Details

Trapit Bansal is grabbing headlines for becoming a part of Meta’s recently formed Superintelligence team.

He’s best known for his work at OpenAI, where he was a principal engineer helping to build some of its most advanced AI models, including the o1 reasoning model.

Bansal was an undergraduate at IIT Kanpur and did his PhD in Computer Science at the University of Massachusetts Amherst. He has provided policy advice to leading tech companies including Google, Microsoft and OpenAI.

His departure to Meta is considered a major coup for the company, which is seeking to take the lead in the developing race to AI superintelligence. Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg is taking a personal interest in this effort and hiring the best and brightest from around the world to make it happen.

Who is Trapit Bansal?

Trapit Bansal, a prominent AI researcher from India, recently made a significant career move, shifting from OpenAI to Meta. He's widely recognised as a highly influential figure in the artificial intelligence field.