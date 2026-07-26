Who Is Yash Thakur? Everything to Know About India's New T20I Debutant
Who is Yash Thakur? Learn about India's new T20I debutant, his biography, domestic career, IPL journey, bowling style, and rise to the national team.
Yash Thakur has become a new name among the cricket enthusiasts. He has recently earned the T20I cap and the right arm pacer was included in India's playing XI during the second T20I against Zimbabwe. He replaced Ashok Sharma in the match.
Thakur might seem like a new name but he has shown steady growth over the years. He has worked his way up through the ranks starting from age group cricket, the Vidarbha domestic setup, and India A tours before he got the call from the national selectors.
Here is everything you need to know about this rising star of India and his career stats along with what lies ahead of him.
Yash Thakur Quick Profile
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Particular
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Details
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Full Name
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Yash Ravisingh Thakur
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Date of Birth
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28 December 1998
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Age
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27 years
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Birthplace
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Kolkata, West Bengal, India
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State Team
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Vidarbha
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Bowling Style
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Right arm fast medium
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Batting Style
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Right hand bat
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IPL Team
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Punjab Kings (since 2025), earlier Lucknow Super Giants (2023 to 2024)
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India Debut
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2nd T20I vs Zimbabwe, 25 July 2026, Harare Sports Club
Yash Thakur’s Journey to the India T20I Team
Thakur caught attention during the age group cricket. He was part of the India Under 19 team that won the 2016 ACC Under 19 Asia Cup where he took a total of 9 wickets in that tournament.
Later on he moved to Vidarbha domestic setup. He made his List A debut for Vidarbha against Punjab in February 2017. Then later on his first class debut against Chhattisgarh came in 2018 which was followed by his T20 debut against Himachal in February 2019.
He finished as the top wicket taker in Vijay Hazare Trophy and this was his biggest breakthrough in the 2021-22 season. He took 18 wickets in 7 matches which put him in the spotlight for IPL franchises and national selectors.
He has been working closely with the national support staff. Yash has been part of the BCCI's targeted pool of fast bowlers for some time and he has trained extensively under the VVS Laxman led support staff at the Centre of Excellence.
This finally paid off when he got his maiden India call up for the Zimbabwe tour in July 2026.
Yash Thakur Career Timeline
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Year
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Milestone
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2016
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Won ACC Under 19 Asia Cup with India Under 19 team, 9 wickets in 5 matches
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2017
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List A debut for Vidarbha
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2018
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First class debut for Vidarbha in Ranji Trophy
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2019
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T20 debut for Vidarbha
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2021-22
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Leading wicket taker in Vijay Hazare Trophy with 18 wickets in 7 matches
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2023
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Bought by Lucknow Super Giants ahead of IPL 2023
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2024
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Took his first IPL five wicket haul, 5/30 against Gujarat Titans
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2025
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Moved to Punjab Kings in IPL, won Irani Cup with Vidarbha
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2025-26
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Led Vidarbha to Vijay Hazare Trophy title as highest wicket taker
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25 July 2026
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Made India T20I debut against Zimbabwe
Yash Thakur’s IPL Vs Domestic Performance
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Thakur has picked up 93 wickets for Vidarbha in first class cricket which shows he is a consistent wicket taker.
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In the IPL as well, he has taken 27 wickets across his career so far and his best bowling in the IPL is 5 wickets for 30 runs. He also has a 4 wicket haul to his name.
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He took those 5 wickets in the 2024 IPL season against Gujarat Titans where he took a total of 11 wickets in 10 matches overall.
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