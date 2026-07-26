Who Is Yash Thakur? Everything to Know About India's New T20I Debutant

Yash Thakur has become a new name among the cricket enthusiasts. He has recently earned the T20I cap and the right arm pacer was included in India's playing XI during the second T20I against Zimbabwe. He replaced Ashok Sharma in the match.

Thakur might seem like a new name but he has shown steady growth over the years. He has worked his way up through the ranks starting from age group cricket, the Vidarbha domestic setup, and India A tours before he got the call from the national selectors.

Here is everything you need to know about this rising star of India and his career stats along with what lies ahead of him.

Yash Thakur Quick Profile



