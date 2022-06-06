Who was Angelo Moriondo? Why is Google celebrating his birth anniversary?

Google Doodle is celebrating the 171st birth anniversary of Angelo Moriondo on 6th June to pay tribute to the man who invented the first espresso machine in the late 19th century. Since then, Moriondo went on to become the godfather of espresso machines. Moriondo was born on 6th June 1851 in Turn, Italy, and today, Google has dedicated a special Google Doodle to celebrate his efforts to make brewing coffee easy-breezy. The final version of Google Doodle features a GIF of the espresso machine. The Doodle artwork of Moriondo was created by Olivia and the initial draft was painted entirely with coffee.

IMAGE SOURCE: Google.com

As per Google, Coffee was the hottest item in Italy during the 19th century. However, people had to spend more than five minutes waiting for their coffee to brew which was a huge inconvenience back then. Amid the massive popularity of coffee in Italy, Angelo Moriondo noticed that if he were able to brew multiple cups of coffee at the same time in less than 5 minutes then he would be able to serve more customers as well as move up in scale over his competitors.

It was then that Moriondo figured out the invention of the espresso machine after directly supervising a mechanic to build it. In 1884, Moriondo presented his espresso machine at the General Expo of Turin where he got the Bronze medal and a patent for his invention. As per the official information by Google, the espresso machine by Moriondo consisted of a large boiler that produced heated water through a bed of coffee ground while a second boiler produced a flash of steam on the coffee bed to complete the brew.

#DYK today's stop-motion Doodle was painted entirely with... coffee! ☕☕☕



Check out the behind-the-scenes process for the artwork by Doodler, Olivia When 🎨 pic.twitter.com/un1QWORJzh — Google Doodles (@GoogleDoodles) June 6, 2022

Coming from a family of entrepreneurs, Moriondo was always coming up with new ideas or projects. Moriondo had two establishments: the American Bar in the Galleria Nazionale of Via Roma and the Grand-Hotel Ligure in the city-center Piazza Carlo Felice. Moriondo’s grandfather had also founded a liquor production company that was handed over to Moriondo’s father.

