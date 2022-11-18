Who was Elvis Presley? The legendary singer and the “King of Rock and Roll”

Elvis Presley, or Elvis Aaron Presley, is a famous name in the world of rock and roll. Born on January 8, 1935, in Tupelo, Mississippi, and passed away on August 16, 1977, in Memphis, Tennessee. The world remembers him as the “King of Rock and Roll”.

He was one of the most outstanding performers from the mid-1950s until he took his last breath.

Early days of life

The man did not have a silver spoon in his mouth at the beginning. Rather, life brought forward many trials, but the star jumped over all hurdles. He was brought up dirt-poor in Tupelo. As a teenager, he shifted to Memphis, along with his family. It was during these times when Sam Phillips, a producer at San Records reverted to his audition tape through a phone call.

Next, was the creation of an epic band. It took a great amount of time, perhaps several weeks of incessant recording sessions, to create a band consisting of Presley, Scotty Moore, and Bill Black.

Musical Journey

The creation of the band was his first milestone toward success. The band was doing good, but it reached the heights of success when he and the band started singing with Arthur (“Big Boy”) Crudups’ song, “That’s All Right Mama”, in the year 1954.

The gang then retained many of the original’s blues infections, albeit Presley’s high tenor voice added the required groove.

The very next year he released the fifth, “Mystery Train”. This one proved to be his greatest record ever, which attracted a massive Southern following for his recordings and live appearances.

Personality- How would people describe him?

Presley often presented a flamboyant personality. His demeanor could attract just anyone. He had those long greased-back hair. One could mostly spot him in wild-colored clothing combinations.

The band gave music lovers Tin Pan Alley ballads, blues and country songs, and gospel hymns. All of these were enough to make a name for Presley in the industry.