Who Was Lisa Loring? The Actress Who Played Wednesday In The Original Addams Family Series Dies At 64

Actress Lisa Loring who played young Wednesday Addams on “The Addams Family” 1964, passed away at 64, this Saturday 28 January 2023.

She also appeared in “As the World Turns,”.

The actress died due to a stroke. “She went peacefully with both her daughters holding her hands,” Foumberg said.

A friend, Laurie Jacobson, reported her death on Facebook, She expressed her condolences and wrote “was in our hearts always as Wednesday Addams.”

Butch Patrick, who played Eddie Munster on “The Munsters,” also remembered her on Facebook, writing, “Very sorry to hear of my dear friend Lisa Loring’s passing. We were very close and worked together often. I know she was very weak. I was in her company just a few weeks ago. Godspeed my friend.”

Loring’s shimmying frug dance called “The Drew” gained renewed attention with the new Netflix series

The new Netflix series which broke records, “Wednesday,” on which Jenna Ortega does her own interpretation of Wednesday’s dance is inspired by the original.

Though her character, Wednesday Addams is sweet in the series but it also has a hint of gloom. She was loved by the fans and she still remains alive as young classic Wednesday in their hearts.

Lisa Loring: Timeline

YEAR EVENT 1958 Loring was born in the Marshall Islands to parents who had served in the Navy and lived in Hawaii before coming to Los Angeles with her mother. 1980 She started modeling at the age of 3 and then was cast in an episode of “Dr. Kildare.” 1983 After “The Addams Family” finished its two-season run, Loring joined Phyllis Diller’s sitcom “The Pruitts of Southampton.” She made appearances on series including “The Girl From U.N.C.L.E.,” “Fantasy Island” and “Barnaby Jones,” then secured a recurring role as Cricket Montgomery on “As the World Turns” Later in the 1980s, she had parts in genre movies including “Savage Harbor” and “Blood Frenzy” and worked as a makeup artist on adult films under the name “Maxine Factor.” 2023 She is survived by two daughters, Marianne and Vanessa

Rest in Peace Lisa Loring, the original Wednesday Addams.



The original Wednesday dance with Ted Cassidy from the 1964 episode, Lurch Learns to Dance. pic.twitter.com/ri3wTorYUo — Danny Deraney (@DannyDeraney) January 30, 2023

Lisa Loring: Life and Career

Born on February 16, 1958, Lisa Loring, or Lisa Ann DeCinces best known as a child actress having played Wednesday Addams at six years old on the 1964–1966 sitcom The Addams Family .

Her parents both served in the United States Navy but divorced shortly after her birth.

The actress was born on Kwajalein Atoll, Marshall Islands, a United Nations Trust Territory at the time, which had been administered by the United States.

She grew up in Hawaii and later moved to Los Angeles with her mother.

She began modeling at age of three and appeared in an episode of Dr. Kildare , which aired in 1964.

Her mother died of alcoholism in 1974 at the age of 34.

She is best known for her role as Wednesday Addams in The Addams Family sitcom, 1964–1966.

In 1966, she united with the cast of ABC sitcom The Pruitts of Southampton .

From 1980 to 1983, she played the character Cricket Montgomery on CBS soap opera As the World Turns .

She appeared in three B-rate slasher films Blood Frenzy (1987), Iced (1988), and Savage Harbor (1987).

Lisa Loring: Biography

Born Lisa Ann DeCinces February 16, 1958, Kwajalein Atoll, Trust Territory of the Pacific Islands (now Marshall Islands) Died January 28, 2023 (aged 64) Burbank, California, U.S. Citizenship American Occupation Actress Known for Wednesday Addams on The Addams Family Spouse(s)



Farrell Foumberg ​ ​(m. 1973; div. 1974)​ Doug Stevenson ​ ​(m. 1981; div. 1983)​ Jerry Butler ​ ​(m. 1987; div. 1992)​

​(m. 1987; div. 1992)​ Graham Rich ​ ​(m. 2003; div. 2014)​



Children 2

Lisa Loring: Death

Lisa Loring passed away at Providence Saint Joseph Medical Center in Burbank, California on January 28, 2023.

The actress was taken off life support after experiencing "a massive stroke" four days prior.

Her death was announced on a Facebook post by her close friend Laurie Jacobson.

According to the post, she died peacefully with her daughters by her side.

Saddened to hear that Lisa Loring, the actress who played Wednesday on The Addams Family TV show, has passed away. pic.twitter.com/iSn4fIuiq2 — Into The Forest Dark (@ElliottBlackwe3) January 30, 2023

