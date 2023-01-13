Who Was Lisa Marie Presley? Singer And Daughter Of The Late Elvis Presley Passed Away At 54

Lisa Marie Presley: The only daughter of the late Elvis Presley and Priscilla Presley, American Singer Lisa Marie Presley passed away at the age of 54, on 12 Jan 2023, Thursday after being hospitalized for hours. The Singer died from a cardiac arrest, according to her mother.

“Priscilla Presley and the Presley family are shocked and devastated by the tragic death of their beloved Lisa Marie,” Priscilla Presley said in the statement,

Her mother informed on Instagram that Lisa Marie Presley had been rushed to the hospital earlier in the day,

“Please keep her and our family in your prayers. We feel the prayers from around the world, and ask for privacy during this time,” her statement said at the time.

Lisa Marie Presley was seen on Tuesday night at the Golden Globe Awards recently where she was supporting the Baz Luhrmann film “Elvis,” about her late father with her mother.

Who was Lisa Marie Presley?

Born on February 1, 1968, Lisa Marie Presley was an American singer-songwriter.

Presley was the only child of singer and actor Elvis Presley and actress Priscilla Presley.

She was the sole heir to her father's estate.

Elvis and Lisa Marie Presley Graceland 1968. 💔

Elvis and Lisa Marie Presley Graceland 1968. 💔

Lisa Marie Presley: Biography

Born 1 February 1968, Memphis, Tennessee, United States Died 12 January 2023, Calabasas, California, United States Spouse Michael Lockwood (m. 2006–2016) Children Benjamin Keough, Riley Keough, Finley Aaron Love Lockwood, Harper Vivienne Ann Lockwood Parents Elvis Presley, Priscilla Presley Great-grandparents Minnie Mae Hood Presley, Doll Smith

Lisa Marie Presley: Timeline

TIME EVENT 1968 Lisa Marie Presley was born 1977 She was nine years old when Elvis died at Graceland 2003 Her career began with a 2003 debut album "To Whom It May Concern." 2005 "Now What," and "To Whom It May Concern." both hit the top 10 of the Billboard 200 album chart. 2011 Presley was officially honored by the Governor of Tennessee, Bill Haslam. 2012 Her third album, "Storm and Grace," was released. 2018 Presley sang a reimagined duet on her father's newly recorded album, Where No One Stands Alone 2023 She died on January 12, 2023, at the age of 54 due to a cardiac arrest.







Lisa Marie Presley: Early life

RIP, Lisa Marie Presley, who is surely in her father’s loving embrace right now. I pray for Priscilla and the entire Presley family. 😔 pic.twitter.com/9tSyjAIILS — Monica De La Cruz (@monica4congress) January 13, 2023

Lisa Marie was born to Elvis and Priscilla Presley at Baptist Memorial Hospital-Memphis in midtown Memphis, Tennessee.

She lived with her mother in Los Angeles, California, after her parents divorced with frequent stays with her father at Graceland in Memphis, Tennessee.

She was a nine-year-old when her father died in August 1977 and became joint heir to his estate with her grandfather, Vernon Presley, and her great-grandmother, Minnie Mae Hood Presley.

became joint heir to his estate with her grandfather, Vernon Presley, and her great-grandmother, Minnie Mae Hood Presley. In 1979 upon Vernon's death and Minnie Mae's in 1980, she became the sole heir and inherited Graceland.

and Minnie Mae's in 1980, she became the sole heir and inherited Graceland. In 1993 On her 25th birthday, she inherited the estate, which had grown to an estimated $100 million.

In 2004, she sold 85 percent of her father's estate.

Presley was married to musician Danny Keough, singer Michael Jackson, actor Nicolas Cage, and music producer Michael Lockwood.



Lisa Marie Presley: Awards and honors

“I know that my father would...be proud.” — #LisaMariePresley on “Elvis” at the @ElvisMovie party last night pic.twitter.com/6IaJtOtAUi — Marc Malkin (@marcmalkin) January 9, 2023

On June 24, 2011, Presley was officially honored by the Governor of Tennessee, Bill Haslam, who proclaimed a day of recognition for her charitable efforts.

Two days later, she was issued a Certificate of Proclamation by the Mayor of New Orleans, Mitchell J. Landrieu, in recognition of her dedication and contributions to the

Lisa Marie Presley: Career

Presley developed a career in the music business and issued three albums:

To Whom It May Concern in 2003 Now What in 2005, Storm & Grace in 2012.

Her first album achieved the esteemed Gold certification with the Recording Industry Association of America.

Studio albums

TITLE RELEASE DATE To Whom It May Concern April 8, 2003 Now What April 5, 2005 Storm & Grace May 15, 2012

Singles

TITLE RELEASE DATE "Lights Out" 2003 "Sinking In" 2003 "Dirty Laundry" 2005 "Idiot" 2005 "Thanx" 2005 "In the Ghetto" (with Elvis Presley) 2007 "You Ain't Seen Nothing Yet" 2012 "I Love You Because" (with Elvis Presley) 2012 "Over Me" 2013 "Where No One Stands Alone" (with Elvis Presley) 2018

Tours

2003–2004 S.O.B. Tour 2005–2006 Now What Tour 2012–2014 Storm & Grace Tour

Death

Lisa Marie Presley suffered from a cardiac arrest at her home in Calabasas, California, and was rushed to the hospital earlier in the day. Her mother informed on Instagram She died later that day at the age of 54 on 12 January 2023.

Friends and Family of the late singer expressed their heartfelt condolences along with her fans all over the globe.

Sad news 2 hear of #LisaMariePresley passing .. she was very loving 2 me, in Memphis in the 90’s she gave me a viewing of the private sections of Graceland which was very special. She was very lovely & we performed together at NYFW early 2000’s. RIP pic.twitter.com/pdJOKpe1Rd — Billy Idol (@BillyIdol) January 13, 2023

King Elvis Presley and his princess Lisa Marie Presley are together again 🥹❤️ RIP 🙏🏼 pic.twitter.com/pi0kBt0Ahw — . (@Lettie4u) January 13, 2023

Rest In Peace, Lisa Marie Presley, you were not only loved by Elvis fans - but by Austin Butler fans as well. I’m sending every ounce of strength I have to all of her loved ones. This is absolutely devastating 💔 pic.twitter.com/7HWt1T82CB — AB ✨⚡️ (@austinbutlerish) January 13, 2023

