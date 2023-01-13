Who Was Lisa Marie Presley? Singer And Daughter Of The Late Elvis Presley Passed Away At 54
Lisa Marie Presley: The only daughter of the late Elvis Presley and Priscilla Presley, American Singer Lisa Marie Presley passed away at the age of 54, on 12 Jan 2023, Thursday after being hospitalized for hours. The Singer died from a cardiac arrest, according to her mother.
View this post on Instagram
Rest in Peace Lisa Marie Presley. #RIPLisaMarie #RIPLisaMariePresley pic.twitter.com/aJauQMEt8m— Classic Rock In Pics (@crockpics) January 13, 2023
“Priscilla Presley and the Presley family are shocked and devastated by the tragic death of their beloved Lisa Marie,” Priscilla Presley said in the statement,
Her mother informed on Instagram that Lisa Marie Presley had been rushed to the hospital earlier in the day,
“Please keep her and our family in your prayers. We feel the prayers from around the world, and ask for privacy during this time,” her statement said at the time.
View this post on Instagram
Lisa Marie Presley was seen on Tuesday night at the Golden Globe Awards recently where she was supporting the Baz Luhrmann film “Elvis,” about her late father with her mother.
Who was Lisa Marie Presley?
- Born on February 1, 1968, Lisa Marie Presley was an American singer-songwriter.
- Presley was the only child of singer and actor Elvis Presley and actress Priscilla Presley.
- She was the sole heir to her father's estate.
Elvis and Lisa Marie Presley Graceland 1968. 💔— Wynn Westmoreland (@WynnWs) January 13, 2023
📷Home Photo pic.twitter.com/N8WcfoC0YJ
Lisa Marie Presley: Biography
|
Born
|
1 February 1968, Memphis, Tennessee, United States
|
Died
|
12 January 2023, Calabasas, California, United States
|
Spouse
|
Michael Lockwood (m. 2006–2016)
|
Children
|
Benjamin Keough, Riley Keough, Finley Aaron Love Lockwood, Harper Vivienne Ann Lockwood
|
Parents
|
Elvis Presley, Priscilla Presley
|
Great-grandparents
|
Minnie Mae Hood Presley, Doll Smith
Lisa Marie Presley: Timeline
|
TIME
|
EVENT
|
1968
|
Lisa Marie Presley was born
|
1977
|
She was nine years old when Elvis died at Graceland
|
2003
|
Her career began with a 2003 debut album "To Whom It May Concern."
|
2005
|
"Now What," and "To Whom It May Concern."
both hit the top 10 of the Billboard 200 album chart.
|
2011
|
Presley was officially honored by the Governor of Tennessee, Bill Haslam.
|
2012
|
Her third album, "Storm and Grace," was released.
|
2018
|
Presley sang a reimagined duet on her father's newly recorded album, Where No One Stands Alone
|
2023
|
She died on January 12, 2023, at the age of 54 due to a cardiac arrest.
Lisa Marie Presley: Early life
RIP, Lisa Marie Presley, who is surely in her father’s loving embrace right now. I pray for Priscilla and the entire Presley family. 😔 pic.twitter.com/9tSyjAIILS— Monica De La Cruz (@monica4congress) January 13, 2023
- Lisa Marie was born to Elvis and Priscilla Presley at Baptist Memorial Hospital-Memphis in midtown Memphis, Tennessee.
- She lived with her mother in Los Angeles, California, after her parents divorced with frequent stays with her father at Graceland in Memphis, Tennessee.
- She was a nine-year-old when her father died in August 1977 and became joint heir to his estate with her grandfather, Vernon Presley, and her great-grandmother, Minnie Mae Hood Presley.
- In 1979 upon Vernon's death and Minnie Mae's in 1980, she became the sole heir and inherited Graceland.
- In 1993 On her 25th birthday, she inherited the estate, which had grown to an estimated $100 million.
- In 2004, she sold 85 percent of her father's estate.
- Presley was married to musician Danny Keough, singer Michael Jackson, actor Nicolas Cage, and music producer Michael Lockwood.
Lisa Marie Presley: Awards and honors
“I know that my father would...be proud.” — #LisaMariePresley on “Elvis” at the @ElvisMovie party last night pic.twitter.com/6IaJtOtAUi— Marc Malkin (@marcmalkin) January 9, 2023
- On June 24, 2011, Presley was officially honored by the Governor of Tennessee, Bill Haslam, who proclaimed a day of recognition for her charitable efforts.
- Two days later, she was issued a Certificate of Proclamation by the Mayor of New Orleans, Mitchell J. Landrieu, in recognition of her dedication and contributions to the
Lisa Marie Presley: Career
Presley developed a career in the music business and issued three albums:
- To Whom It May Concern in 2003
- Now What in 2005,
- Storm & Grace in 2012.
Her first album achieved the esteemed Gold certification with the Recording Industry Association of America.
Studio albums
|
TITLE
|
RELEASE DATE
|
To Whom It May Concern
|
April 8, 2003
|
Now What
|
April 5, 2005
|
Storm & Grace
|
May 15, 2012
Singles
|
TITLE
|
RELEASE DATE
|
"Lights Out"
|
2003
|
"Sinking In"
|
2003
|
"Dirty Laundry"
|
2005
|
"Idiot"
|
2005
|
"Thanx"
|
2005
|
"In the Ghetto"
(with Elvis Presley)
|
2007
|
"You Ain't Seen Nothing Yet"
|
2012
|
"I Love You Because"
(with Elvis Presley)
|
2012
|
"Over Me"
|
2013
|
"Where No One Stands Alone"
(with Elvis Presley)
|
2018
Tours
|
2003–2004
|
S.O.B. Tour
|
2005–2006
|
Now What Tour
|
2012–2014
|
Storm & Grace Tour
Death
Lisa Marie Presley suffered from a cardiac arrest at her home in Calabasas, California, and was rushed to the hospital earlier in the day. Her mother informed on Instagram She died later that day at the age of 54 on 12 January 2023.
Friends and Family of the late singer expressed their heartfelt condolences along with her fans all over the globe.
Sad news 2 hear of #LisaMariePresley passing .. she was very loving 2 me, in Memphis in the 90’s she gave me a viewing of the private sections of Graceland which was very special. She was very lovely & we performed together at NYFW early 2000’s. RIP pic.twitter.com/pdJOKpe1Rd— Billy Idol (@BillyIdol) January 13, 2023
King Elvis Presley and his princess Lisa Marie Presley are together again 🥹❤️ RIP 🙏🏼 pic.twitter.com/pi0kBt0Ahw— . (@Lettie4u) January 13, 2023
Rest In Peace, Lisa Marie Presley, you were not only loved by Elvis fans - but by Austin Butler fans as well. I’m sending every ounce of strength I have to all of her loved ones. This is absolutely devastating 💔 pic.twitter.com/7HWt1T82CB— AB ✨⚡️ (@austinbutlerish) January 13, 2023
