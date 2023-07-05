Who was Major Bakhtawar Singh Brar? Legendary army veteran passes away!

Major Bakhtawar Singh Brar is one of the oldest veterans of the Indian Army. The man served in the Kumaon Regiment. Unfortunately, the man passed away in the United States on Monday. At the time of death, the veteran was 109 years old.

Born in the Faridkot district in November 1913, Major Brar first served in the Faridkot State Forces itself. He then went on to serve the 6 Kumaon Regiment, prior to retiring in the year 1963.

In the year 1934, Major Brar joined the State Forces of Maharaja of Faridkot. The veteran was also awarded with the Mention-in-Despatches.