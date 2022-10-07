Who was Sara Lee?
Sara Lee the American television personality and professional wrestler died at the age of 30. Read and know more about her life, struggles, championship, accomplishments, and more.
Sara Ann Lee (June 7, 1992 – October 6, 2022) was an American television personality and professional wrestler, best known for her time in the American promotion WWE between 2015 and 2016. In 2015, Lee was the female winner of the sixth season of the WWE competition Tough Enough, earning a one-year contract with WWE.
