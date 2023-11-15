Analysis

ICC World Cup India vs New Zealand: The 2023 ODI World Cup has been a roller coaster ride, consisting of several massive upsets and dominating performances. India ran through every team in the league stage easily, but the knockout stage was going to be challenging. India met New Zealand in yesterday’s semi-final match, and it turned out to be one of the closest and most competitive games in the tournament for India.

New Zealand had miraculously secured the fourth spot in the table, and India was unbeaten in 9 league games. The two teams clashed at Mumbai’s Wankhede Stadium on November 15.

India won the toss, and captain Rohit Sharma chose to bat first. The Indian batters thrashed New Zealand’s dangerous bowlers and registered a huge total of 397/4 in 50 overs. Virat Kohli overtook Sachin Tendulkar and scored his 50th ODI century, while Shreyas Iyer hit his second World Cup hundred. Shubman Gill, Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul also brilliantly.

The pitch didn’t favour bowlers at all yesterday, and Bumrah, Siraj and Jadeja bowled expensive spells. Mohammed Shami got the two NZ openers out, but Kane Williamson and Daryl Mitchell’s partnership nearly turned the tide in the Kiwis’ favour. But Shami saved India once again as he clinched 7 wickets, including the first five New Zealand batters and led India to a historic victory. India beat New Zealand by 70 runs and qualified for the final to be played on November 19 in Ahmedabad.

You can check the highlights, records list, post-match awards and other details of yesterday's ICC World Cup India vs New Zealand match here.