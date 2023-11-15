Quick Links
Who Won Yesterday's World Cup 2023 Semi-Final Between India and New Zealand? Check Winner, Scorecard and Awards

Who Won Yesterday’s 2023 ODI World Cup Match No. 46: Check the match results, highest run scorer, highest wicket-taker and player of the match for India vs New Zealand semi-final.

Mudit Chhikara
By Mudit Chhikara
Nov 16, 2023, 03:03 IST
Know here Who Won the 15 November IND vs NZ World Cup Semi-Final with all the details

ICC World Cup India vs New Zealand: The 2023 ODI World Cup has been a roller coaster ride, consisting of several massive upsets and dominating performances. India ran through every team in the league stage easily, but the knockout stage was going to be challenging.

India met New Zealand in yesterday’s semi-final match, and it turned out to be one of the closest and most competitive games in the tournament for India.

New Zealand had miraculously secured the fourth spot in the table, and India was unbeaten in 9 league games.

The two teams clashed at Mumbai’s Wankhede Stadium on November 15.

India won the toss, and captain Rohit Sharma chose to bat first. The Indian batters thrashed New Zealand’s dangerous bowlers and registered a huge total of 397/4 in 50 overs.

Virat Kohli overtook Sachin Tendulkar and scored his 50th ODI century, while Shreyas Iyer hit his second World Cup hundred. Shubman Gill, Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul also brilliantly.

The pitch didn’t favour bowlers at all yesterday, and Bumrah, Siraj and Jadeja bowled expensive spells. Mohammed Shami got the two NZ openers out, but Kane Williamson and Daryl Mitchell’s partnership nearly turned the tide in the Kiwis’ favour.

But Shami saved India once again as he clinched 7 wickets, including the first five New Zealand batters and led India to a historic victory. India beat New Zealand by 70 runs and qualified for the final to be played on November 19 in Ahmedabad.

You can check the highlights, records list, post-match awards and other details of yesterday’s ICC World Cup India vs New Zealand match here.

Who Won Yesterday's World Cup Match? IND vs NZ Result

India won yesterday's World Cup Match with New Zealand by 70 runs.

Final Score:

India: 397/4 (50 Overs)

New Zealand: 327 (48.5 Overs)

SCORECARD

India Innings

Batter

Runs

B

4s

6s

SR

Rohit Sharma (c) c K Williamson b T Southee

47

29

4

4

162.07

Shubman Gill Not out

80

66

8

3

121.21

Virat Kohli c D Conway b T Southee

117

113

9

2

103.54

Shreyas Iyer c D Mitchell b T Boult

105

70

4

8

150.00

KL Rahul (wk) Not out

39

20

5

2

195.00

Suryakumar Yadav c G Phillips b T Southee

1

2

0

0

50.00

EXTRA

8

( B - 1, W - 6, NO - 0, LB - 1, P - 0 )

TOTAL( 7.94 RUNS PER OVER )

397 (4 Wkts, 50 Ov)

 

Bowling Innings NZ

Bowler

Overs

M

R

W

NB

WD

Eco

Trent Boult

10

0

86

1

0

2

8.60

Tim Southee

10

0

100

3

0

1

10.00

Mitchell Santner

10

1

51

0

0

0

5.10

Lockie Ferguson

8

0

65

0

0

1

8.13

Rachin Ravindra

7

0

60

0

0

2

8.57

Glenn Phillips

5

0

33

0

0

0

6.60

New Zealand Innings

Batter

Runs

B

4s

6s

SR

Devon Conway c KL Rahul b M Shami

13

15

3

0

86.67

Rachin Ravindra c KL Rahul b M Shami

13

22

3

0

59.09

Kane Williamson (c) c S Yadav b M Shami

69

73

8

1

94.52

Daryl Mitchell c R Jadeja b M Shami

134

119

9

7

112.61

Tom Latham (wk) lbw b M Shami

0

2

0

0

0.00

Glenn Phillips c R Jadeja b J Bumrah

41

33

4

2

124.24

Mark Chapman c R Jadeja b K Yadav

2

5

0

0

40.00

Mitchell Santner c R Sharma b M Siraj

9

10

0

0

90.00

Tim Southee c KL Rahul b M Shami

9

10

1

0

90.00

Trent Boult Not out

2

2

0

0

100.00

Lockie Ferguson c KL Rahul b M Shami

6

3

0

1

200.00

EXTRA

29

( B - 4, W - 19, NO - 1, LB - 5, P - 0 )

TOTAL( 6.70 RUNS PER OVER )

327 (10 Wkts, 48.5 Ov)

 

Bowling Innings IND

Bowler

Overs

M

R

W

NB

WD

Eco

Jasprit Bumrah

10

1

64

1

0

6

6.40

Mohammed Siraj

9

0

78

1

0

3

8.67

Mohammed Shami

9.5

0

57

7

0

2

5.80

Ravindra Jadeja

10

0

63

0

1

0

6.30

Kuldeep Yadav

10

0

56

1

0

0

5.60

Who took the most wickets in Yesterday's World Cup 2023 Match 46, India vs New Zealand?

India’s Mohammed Shami, who played his first match of the tournament, took the most wickets in Yesterday's World Cup 2023 semi-final match between India and New Zealand. Shami claimed a five-wicket haul and was also declared the player of the match. Shami took 7 wickets in 9.5 overs and conceded 57 runs.

Which batsmen scored the most runs in the India vs New Zealand Match Number 46?

New Zealand’s Daryl Mitchell played a terrific innings while chasing and scored the most runs in yesterday’s World Cup match. Mitchell hit 134 of 119 balls in a paced but responsible innings that kept New Zealand in the fight till the end.

Who hit the most sixes in Yesterday's match?

India’s Shreyas Iyer hit the most sixes in yesterday’s match. Iyer blasted 8 sixes and 4  fours in his innings of 105 runs.

Who was the Player of the Match for India vs New Zealand?

  • The player of the match for India vs New Zealand match was Mohammed Shami for his game-changing bowling. NZ got off to a good start but Shami dismissed both openers Devon Conway and Rachin Ravindra in two overs.
  • He also broke the partnership between Kane Williamson and Daryl Mitchell which was looking incredible and had silenced the crowd.
  • Shami LBWed Tom Latham for a duck and also dismissed Mitchell Santner and Tim Southee to book India’s place in the World Cup finals.
  • In all this, Shami registered his fourth World Cup five-wicket haul and the insane figures of 7/57 in 9.5 overs.

