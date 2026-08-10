Why RAC and Waiting List Tickets in Indian Railways Aren't the Same? Check the Differences

For a train traveller the status of RAC 10 or WL 10 on the PNR might indicate the same thing, except it is not. One can let you board the train, while the other won’t unless it is cleared.

Let us explore what RAC and waiting list ticket are and what is the difference between between them.

Starting with RAC, an RAC or Reservation against cancellation means that the railways has run out of berths on the train, but still has the provision to provide a seat for you which is usually on the side lower berth, and shared with another passenger with RAC ticket.

A RAC ticket provides the assurance that you can board the train and get a seat, but the berth cannot be confirmed unless someone cancels the reservation.

A waiting list ticket unlike RAC ticket does not confirm anything for the traveller. Waiting list means the ticket is not confirmed yet, and it is assigned only after the RAC quota has been filled up.