Why RAC and Waiting List Tickets in Indian Railways Aren't the Same? Check the Differences
RAC and Waiting List tickets both show up as "unconfirmed" on your PNR, but a 2025 rule change means one lets you board and the other might not. Know the differences between RAC and waiting list tickets here.
For a train traveller the status of RAC 10 or WL 10 on the PNR might indicate the same thing, except it is not. One can let you board the train, while the other won’t unless it is cleared.
Let us explore what RAC and waiting list ticket are and what is the difference between between them.
Starting with RAC, an RAC or Reservation against cancellation means that the railways has run out of berths on the train, but still has the provision to provide a seat for you which is usually on the side lower berth, and shared with another passenger with RAC ticket.
A RAC ticket provides the assurance that you can board the train and get a seat, but the berth cannot be confirmed unless someone cancels the reservation.
A waiting list ticket unlike RAC ticket does not confirm anything for the traveller. Waiting list means the ticket is not confirmed yet, and it is assigned only after the RAC quota has been filled up.
But here’s the part most of the travellers miss or might not be aware of, it is the rule that came into effect on 1st May 2025, where a passenger holding a unconfirmed waiting list ticket is strictly barred from boarding the sleeper or AC coaches under any circumstances.
Let’s check out some of the differences between RAC and waiting list ticket below.
Difference between RAC and Waiting List Ticket
|
Feature
|
Reservation Against Cancellation (RAC)
|
Waiting List (WL)
|
Boarding rights
|
Always allowed to travel
|
Only if upgraded before chart preparation
|
Coaches that can be boarded
|
All coaches ( General, Sleeper, AC)
|
Only general coaches
|
Berth status
|
Shares one berth with another RAC passenger
|
No berth assigned
|
Auto-cancellation of Tickets
|
Never auto-cancelled
|
E-tickets Auto-cancelled if fully unconfirmed after the chart is prepared, tickets booked from counter will not auto cancel.
|
Refund if unconfirmed
|
Must cancel manually, a smal clerkage fee applies ( around Rs.60)
|
Full fare refunded automatically, no deduction
Did You Know
A passenger with an unconfirmed waiting list ticket if caught boarding the sleeper or AC coaches, needs to pay a fine of Rs.250 plus the fare from the boarding point to the destination. It goes up to Rs. 440 plus the fare from the boarding point to the destination if the passenger boarded the AC coach.
Check out some more interesting articles from the general knowledge section to boost your knowledge of national and international topics. Stay connected with Jagran Josh for more topics like this.
ALSO READ
General Knowledge Questions with Answers on Indian Railways
Why Does Indian Railways Charge Full Fare for RAC Tickets? 3 Official Rules Explained
Deputy Manager - Editorial
Mriganka Chakraborty is a seasoned digital journalist and communications professional who is currently working as Deputy Manager at Jagran Josh, where he leads the General Knowledge Section. As a subject matter expert with 8+ years of editorial experience, he has created authoritative content that is trusted by millions of readers around the world in Science, History, Geography, Polity, Economy, Sports, and Technology. His extensive expertise in these subjects enables him to present complex topics in an engaging, accurate, and reader-friendly manner to a global audience, making learning addictive and fun.
His background in a wide range of content areas and his ability to move between them make him a trusted voice to readers who want reliable, well-researched content across a variety of disciplines.
In his leisure time, Mriganka enjoys reading fiction novels and watching action and thriller movies, and cricket, which not only hone his storytelling skills but also keep his editorial vision fresh and dynamic.