Why Does Indian Railways Charge Full Fare for RAC Tickets? 3 Official Rules Explained

You have often seen the status of Reservation Against Cancellation or RAC on a train ticket. This is not the same as a confirmed berth, but still the full fare is charged from the traveller. Have you wondered why?

Let us explore what an RAC ticket means and the official rules that explain why RAC tickets are charged in full.

What are RAC Tickets and What do They Provide?

A RAC ticket provides you with the guarantee of a seat and a right to board the train. But it does not offer you a confirmed berth like the confirmed tickets. Therefore, an RAC ticket can be said to be somewhere between a confirmed ticket and a waitlist ticket.

In Indian Railways, passengers with RAC tickets travelling in Sleeper and AC classes need to share the seats. While both of them can sit on the seat during the day, at night passengers need to share the berth turnwise until one of the passengers get a confirmed berth.