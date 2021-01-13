Why there is a demand for Autonomous State in Assam?

There has been a demand for the creation of an autonomous state within Assam and for this, a memorandum has been submitted to the Centre seeking the implementation of Article 244A.

Let us tell you that a memorandum has been submitted to the Centre by a group of Bharatiya Janata Party lawmakers from Assam, including a Lok Sabha member and demanding for the implementation of Article 244A for the creation of an autonomous state within Assam.

Background

The demand for this is since the 1980s. Implementation in Article 244A prescribes the formation of an autonomous State consisting of certain tribal areas of Assam and the creation of a local legislature or Council of Ministers. There has been a demand across three hill districts namely Karbi Anglong, West Karbi Anglong, and Dima Hasao.

Therefore, the appeal to the Centre has been for the creation of an autonomous State for three hill districts.

Currently, the districts are governed by two autonomous councils namely Karbi Anglong and North Cachar hills.

According to the BJP parliamentarian Horen Singh Bey, who represents the Autonomous Districts constituency said "Five party MLAs and I have appealed to the Centre for the creation of an autonomous State for the Karbi Anglong region. This has been a demand since 1986 when the Karbi Anglong-North Cachar Hills Autonomous State Demand Committee started a movement.”

Name of the five BJP legislators is Bir Bhadra Hagjer (Haflong Assembly constituency), Numal Momin (Bokajan), Joy Ram Engleng (Howraghat), Sum Ronghang (Diphu), and Mansing Rongpi (Baithalangso).

What is Article 244?

Let us tell you that Scheduled and Tribal Areas are dealt with two articles namely 244 and 244A.

Article 244 deals with the administration of the Scheduled and Tribal Areas. The provisions of the Fifth Schedule shall apply to the administration and control of the Scheduled Areas and Scheduled Tribes in any State other than the States of Assam Meghalaya, Tripura, and Mizoram.

About Declaration of Schedule Areas

The President is empowered to declare an area to be a scheduled area. He can also increase or decrease its area, alter its boundary lines, make fresh orders for such redesignation on an area in consultation with the governor of the state concerned.

About Article 244A

It deals with the formation of an autonomous state consisting of certain tribal areas in Assam and the creation of a local legislature or Council of Ministers or both therefor.

What are Scheduled and Tribal Areas?

The scheduled areas are treated differently from the other areas within the country because they're inhabited by the 'aboriginals' who are socially and economically rather backward and special efforts need to be made to improve their condition.

About the administration of Scheduled and Tribal Areas

Two schedules of the Indian Constitution namely 5th and 6th provides the detail about the control and management of the Scheduled and Tribal Areas.

About the Fifth Schedule of the Indian Constitution

Under this schedule, the provisions of the administration and control of Scheduled and Tribal Areas of any state except the four states namely Assam, Meghalaya, Tripura, and Mizoram are mentioned.

About the Sixth Schedule of the Indian Constitution

This schedule deals with the administration and control of the scheduled and tribal areas of the four states namely Assam, Meghalaya, Tripura, and Mizoram.

Source: The Hindu, tribal.nic.in

Scheduled and Tribal Areas in India